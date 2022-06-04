ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its release on Switch this week, gameplay has surfaced for The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition. 27 minutes of footage has come in. Learn more about The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition in the following overview:. Hustle and grift your way across America in...

Comments / 0

Polygon

Encountering wild Pokémon would be terrifying in real life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Diablo Immortal is a game designed to exploit your love of Diablo

The truth about Diablo Immortal is that it's a Diablo game for people who pick all the M&Ms out of the trail mix. It's built around the dopamine that comes from whacking demon piñatas for loot, meticulously designed to give you a jolt of satisfaction every 30 seconds—and then, when that's not enough anymore, it charges you for it. For Diablo Immortal and games like it, the fun parts of games are money extraction devices (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Darth Vader Gameplay Seemingly Leaks Online

Gameplay of someone playing as Darth Vader in Fortnite has seemingly leaked online. As of right now, Epic Games has yet to confirm whether or not Darth Vader is coming to the game as a playable character, but all of the rumors, leaks, and teases suggest it's probably going to happen. In April, a leak suggested that Darth Vader would be coming to Fortnite as both a playable character and an NPC that roams around the map. It seems like he'll be a boss for players to fight, but it's unclear how significant his role will be in the new update.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Leaks, Capcom Responds

Since Street Fighter 6's reveal from Thursday, the game's been the subject of numerous leaks showing off characters and now gameplay. Footage which showed Cammy's moves leaked just recently alongside a video of Ken, both of which were characters who were spotted in the roster leak that happened first. In the wake of those leaks, Capcom has since issued a vague statement addressing the accidental sightings by saying "we've all seen things we weren't supposed to see."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
E! News

The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood. The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying. "They said the world would end in 2036," a...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Quarry – The best pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

Gather around the campfire and prepare to control your own cinematic horror story in 2K Games' brand new interactive drama The Quarry, set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on June 10, 2022. From Supermassive Games, the creators of Until Dawn, The Quarry acts...
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

How to change game modes in Minecraft at any time

You can change game modes in Minecraft by using the /gamemode command. Switching your game mode to Creative removes the ability to get achievements in that save. Minecraft has four distinct game modes: Creative, Survival, Adventure, and Spectator. If there's one thing that everyone knows about Minecraft, it's that it's...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Minecraft's The Wild Update brings new biomes, mobs, and blocks to your favorite sandbox survival game

It's been seven months since the second part of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update dropped, and today marks the release of the next big update, with a focus on the great outdoors (how appropriate for summer). The latest patch is known as The Wild Update, and just like previous updates, players can expect new content, like two new biomes (the deep dark and the mangrove swamp), new blocks (sculk blocks and mud blocks), and new mobs (warden, allay, and frog). Microsoft has even released two trailers that detail the two new biomes, which you can watch below.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Sega Won't Release A Dreamcast Mini

Sega's been absent from the video game console market for years. However, it seems that the company hasn't completely counted itself out: It announced the Mega Drive Mini 2 last week as a follow-up to 2019's Mega Drive Mini. Sega hardware producer Yosuke Okunari also revealed that the group has considered creating Dreamcast or Saturn minis. Unfortunately, the pandemic made that too costly to pursue – at least in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Capcom's 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Receives Release Date

Capcom has officially unveiled the trailer and release date of its highly-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake. Announced during the PlayStation State of Play livestream, fans can expect the game to hit the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam for PC on March 24, 2023. The PlayStation blog confirmed that its aim for the title is to deliver an updated version while retaining the essence of the beloved 2005 game. “This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard,” the blog post reads.
TechRadar

Resident Evil 4 remake is likely to headline new Capcom Showcase

Following big announcements at Sony's State of Play conference, Capcom has confirmed it's also hosting a showcase next week. Simply called the Capcom Showcase, it's promising "around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles". Likely, that'll include Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake, both recently seen during the June 2022 State of Play presentation. As confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab), this showcase goes live on June 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST.
