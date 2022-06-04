CLOSING STATEMENTS

Kent Island High’s Ana Castro ended the Bayside Conference’s longest title drought in tennis last year when she won the Class 2A state girls’ singles championship.

Castro not only became the school’s first state tennis champion, but gave the Bayside its first girls’ singles title since James M. Bennett’s Charlotte Haberstroh in 1983.

The Bucs’ junior standout wouldn’t get the chance to defend that title this year — falling in the Class 2A Region I semifinals — but Pocomoke’s Marli McDorman provided the conference with its second straight girls’ singles championship, when she rallied to defeat Williamsport’s Lauren Toms, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 in last Saturday’s Class 1A final at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia.

Two other conference droughts were extended last weekend, with the mixed doubles crown eluding Bayside players for a 23rd year — Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Brooke Fleetwood and Shan Shariff won in 1999 — while the girls’ doubles championship escaped the Bayside’s grasp for a 31st year — Cambridge-SD’s Heidi McWilliams and Abby Messick won in 1991.

But conference teams made a strong push to end those two streaks.

St. Michaels’ junior Carly Gill and sophomore Cooper Baum reached the Class 1A semifinals in mixed doubles, where they lost to the eventual state champions, while North Caroline’s Carleigh Buckler and Abby Lorenc advanced to the Class 2A semis in girls’ doubles.

“They played together last year and lost to the eventual state champions in the region final,” St. Michaels head coach Jordan Miller said of Gill and Baum. “The good news is this year we were a couple of steps further. Big change.”

Gill and Baum played at No. 1 singles for the Saints’ girls’ and boys’ teams throughout the season before being paired for the mixed doubles bracket for a second straight year. After rallying to defeat North Dorchester’s Milan Jiggetts and Aiden Hughes in the 1A East Region II semifinals, Gill and Baum defeated Washington’s Ashlynn Merritt and Keysi Moreno, 7-6 (6), 6-0 to win the region title.

“What makes them a good pair is they both return really well, and they’re not afraid to be at net,” Miller said. “It also really helps that Cooper is left-handed, so he plays the ad side really well and puts whoever is playing the ad side for the opposite team on defense pretty easily. And Carly’s comfortable at net so she can then put away some balls. Carly also has a very strong serve and that’s helpful to winning our service games.”

Gill and Baum continued to use those assets to their advantage in the state quarterfinals, defeating Liberty’s Val Davis and Paul Chu, 6-0, 6-0. But Gill and Baum’s run ended in the semis, where Clear Spring’s Kayda Shives and Andrew Keller crafted a 6-0, 6-1 victory before going on to win the state title.

“I think what they learned is that they really can compete with anybody out there,” Miller said of his mixed doubles team. “The ability level is certainly not what stopped us from winning those matches there towards the end. It’s really experience I think because you could really tell that nerves were really an issue, although they say that it wasn’t nerves. They did really well to get where they were, and like I said, they’ve got another shot at it next year.”

Gill and Baum lost the third-place match 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 to McDonough’s Eileen Browning and Will Edwards.

With his daughter Rebecca White choosing to playing singles, North Caroline girls’ head coach Dennis White thought his best shot in girls’ doubles would be to put Buckler and Lorenc together.

“Honestly, it was trying to take the strengths of each one of the girls and pair them up to make the team stronger,” Coach White said. “Abby is a stronger net player and Carly is stronger in the backcourt. So by putting them together, we felt like we had a pairing that could handle the ball in most locations. And it really worked well.”

One might say very well, considering Coach White did not go with a set doubles lineup through the regular season with the exception of keeping Rebecca White at No. 1, Buckler at 2, and Lisseth Ixlaj-Fuentes at 3.

“We mixed and matched and kind of played with that all season,” Coach White said of his doubles ladder. “And then when we kind of made the decision that Rebecca was going to go into singles, everything else fell in place.”

Buckler and Lorenc went 3-0 in the Class 2A East Region II tournament, defeating Stephen Decatur’s Anika Karli and Emily Ferguson, 6-4, 7-5 for the championship.

“When we saw the (random) draw, we knew that they had three matches they had to win to get to states,” Dennis White said. “And honestly, we thought all three were winnable. But by the same token they were pretty evenly matched up so we felt like it could go either way.

“It seemed like one of the girls would play better than the other in a match and then the next match it would flip-flop,” White continued. “And it just kind of worked out. They seemed to get better as they played together. They worked well.”

Buckler and Lorenc carved out a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Carver’s Anna Yuditsky and Diana Yuditsky in the state quarters before losing 6-0, 6-0 to C. Milton Wright’s Caroline Galant and Emily Moaddel in the semis. The Caroline tandem then lost 6-2, 6-2 to Hereford’s Carly Ross and Emma Hsieh in the third-place match.

The third North Bayside doubles team to reach the state semifinals was Colonel Richardson’s Aaron Brey and Preston VanSchaik. After winning their first two matches in the 1A East Region I tournament in straight sets, Brey and VanSchaik defeated North East’s Gavin Hawley and Alex Tadalan, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (6) to win championship.

“They’ve been with me for four years and I was real pleased with their result,” Colonel Richardson boys’ head coach Keith Murphy said of Brey and VanSchaik.

Though paired in last year’s regionals, Brey and VanSchaik had not played doubles together this season prior to the postseason. It wasn’t until Colonel’s No. 1, Levi Divjak, decided he wanted to play singles at regionals, that Murphy chose to put Brey and VanSchaik together again.

“They wanted to do better than they did last year together,” Murphy said.

And they did.

Brey and VanSchaik defeated Snow Hill’s Adam Sterling and Phil Green, 6-4, 6-1, in the state quarters before falling to eventual state champions Nikhil Andhavarapu and Arjun Mistry, 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.

“We played well,” Murphy said. “We tried different things (in the final) but we were overmatched.”

Murphy said it was the first time Colonel had someone reach the state semifinals during his seven years as head coach.

As North Caroline’s boys’ head coach, Dennis White watched sons Michael (mixed doubles) and Christopher (boys doubles) qualify twice for states. But with Rebecca going undefeated against North competition this season — including a victory over Castro in their only meeting — Coach White decided to let his daughter play singles at regionals.

“Typically when we get over to states it seems like you find these wonder kids that I don’t know where Montgomery County grows them, but they’re just awesome players,” Dennis White said. “It seems like typically coming from the Shore we’ve had better luck in doubles than singles. But I kind of felt this year when she beat Ana over to Kent Island, and went through the North without losing a match, it just felt like it was the right thing.”

A junior, Rebecca White (15-2) avenged her only loss of the regular season when she defeated Stephen Decatur’s Ridgely Lake, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2A East Region II final. She then lost to a Montgomery County player, Poolesville’s Ruhika Bhat, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Bhat went on to win the state championship.

Kent Island’s Thomas Murray, who defeated Queen Anne’s Tyler Olah, 6-0, 6-0, in the 2A East Region I boys’ singles final, showed his grit when he rallied for a grueling 6-7 (2), 7-5, 10-2 victory over Century’s Jack Amerault in the 2A boys’ quarterfinals.

“Thomas just got better as the season went on, which is exactly what you want to see,” Kent Island assistant coach Matt Eagan said. “Every match he comes out a little stronger, comes out a little faster, and does the work that he’s got to do to get through every match that he plays. And it really culminated in that quarterfinal match at the state tournament.”

Amerault’s power game kept Murray well behind the baseline in the entire first set. But in the second, Murray began to adjust and made an impressive comeback.

“Just drew on every tool (Kent Island girls’ head coach) Rick Tyng had put into him, problem solved, attacked the guy’s serve. Just kept after him,” Eagan said of Murray. “It was kind of a (service) break-fest. But (he) was able to attack his serve, get the second set. And then one of the things we’ve been drilling all year is come out strong, manage the lead, don’t get behind early.”

Murray came out strong in the third set en route to winning 10-2 to reach the semifinals, where he lost 6-1, 6-0 to defending state champion Noah Fisher of Stephen Decatur.

“That semifinal match, really proud of what Thomas did,” Eagan said. “He was problem solving. He was thinking the whole time. He was looking for weaknesses, trying various tactics. He’d been working with Rick Tyng a couple of weeks before on drop shots and bringing people up to the net and kind of moving them around and he was able to deploy all those tools but Noah Fisher was on fire. There was just no stopping him.”

Bidding to become the Bayside’s first back-to-back champion in boys’ singles since Parkside’s Danny Cantwell in 1986-87, Fisher did get stopped in the finals, losing to Poolesville’s Rohan Bhat 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

St. Michaels’ Mackenzie Fox and Abbie Kemp, who defeated Pocomoke’s Leni Wittman and Aubrie Castaneda to win the 1A Region II girls’ doubles title, lost won 7-5, 6-1 to Eliza Duncan and Kendall Kirkwood of Mountain Ridge in the state quarterfinals.

Cambridge-SD’s Austin Windsor, who rallied to win the boys’ 1A Region II singles title with a 5-7, 7-5, 10-5 victory over Washington’s Scott Noble, lost 6-2, 6-0 in the state quarters to Liberty’s Honour Zan.