ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Minjee Lee Shoots 67, Leads U.S. Women’s Open by 3 Shots

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux5cG_0g0pFVDz00
Minjee Lee plays a shot from the 7th fairway during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles on June 04, 2022 in Southern Pines, NC. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton via Getty Images)

Minjee Lee shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Pine Needles and will to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open.

The 26-year-old Aussie overcame an early bogey on the par-3 fifth hole, by reeling off five birdies over her next seven holes, highlighted by four in a row on Nos. 9, 10, 11 and 12 to reach 13 under par.

“My approach (on Sunday) is going to be the same as the last three days. I’m just going to try and make as many birdies as I can and give myself as many opportunities as I can on the greens,” said Lee, who won her maiden major last year in France.

The world No. 4 will enter Sunday trying to win her second consecutive stroke-play event on the LPGA Tour: she won the Founders Cup last month – the tour’s last stroke-play event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySIIg_0g0pFVDz00
Minjee Lee reacts to a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles on June 04, 2022 in Southern Pines, NC. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

Lee will also be chasing history on Sunday in Southern Pines (NC), in terms of scoring: at 13-under 200, Lee was just three off the pace of Juli Inkster’s U.S. Women’s Open scoring record, in relation to par. Inkster finished 16-under 272 in the 1999 edition at Old Waverly, a par-72 track. Pine Needles is a par 71.

Mina Harigae will be paired with Lee in Sunday’s final grouping. The American shot 70 on Saturday to sit 10 under par. She joined Lee as the only two players in the field who were double-digit deep in the red.

England’s Bronte Law (68) was third on 7 under.

South Korea’s Jin Young Ko, the world No. 1, struggled to an even-par 71 and was among a logjam of six players tied for fourth on 6 under, along with three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist (72), Xiyu Lin (67), Lydia Ko (66), Hye-Jin Choi (72) and amateur Ingrid Lindblad (71).

American superstar Nelly Korda reached 7 under through 15 holes but bogeyed her final three holes to post 70 and drop to 14th-place on 4 under.

“Definitely not the finish I wanted,” said Korda. “That was tough. I’m sure that was tough to watch, too.”

Lexi Thompson (72) was two further back on 2-under par.

U.S. Women’s Open: Leaderboard

Top-10: Round 3

Pos-Player-Score (Rd 3)

1. Minjee Lee -13 (-4)

2. Mina Harigae -10 (-1)

3. Bronte Law -7 (-3)

4. Lydia Ko -6 (-5)

4. Xiyu Lin -6 (-4)

4. Jin Young Ko -6 (E)

4. Ingrid Lindblad -6 (E)

4. Hye-Jin Choi -6 (+1)

4. Anna Nordqvist -6 (+1)

10. Leona Maguire -5 (-3)

10. Eun-Hee Ji -5 (-2)

10. Megan Khang -5 (-1)

10. Moriya Jutanugarn -5 (E)

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Minjee Lee shoots a record-low score for a record-high payday and a much deserved U.S. Women's Open title

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — In every major championship, there is a winning moment, but that doesn't mean there's always a dramatic moment. For Minjee Lee, who captured her second career major title with relative ease at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, that proved to be the case since the 26-year-old Australian’s winning moment wound up happening more than 24 hours earlier. Indeed, it came on Saturday afternoon, when a string of four straight birdies on Nos. 9 through 12 at Pine Needles, plus two bogeys from Mina Harigae, turned a tight leaderboard into a potential rout. At that point, Lee was 13 under and held a four-shot lead on Harigae.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Golf Digest

The clubs Minjee Lee used to win the 2022 U.S. Women's Open

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Minjee Lee needed a final-round 64 and then a playoff to win her first major championship last year at the Amundi Evian Championship....
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Billy Horschel perfect at Memorial Tournament

After the first two days of the Memorial Tournament in which balance was the main protagonist, the third round told a very different story, giving us a leader on the run 18 holes from the end: Billy Horschel. The Florida native was just perfect, hitting a round in 65 strokes, by far the best of the weekend.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Needles#Aussie#Nos#The Lpga Tour#American
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Open to Minjee, four other events decided

June walked in with the first USGA Women’s Open with a presenting sponsor, and by all accounts, it was a big and special thing. The tournament was contested at Pine Needles for the fourth time, but the first since 2007. Pine Needles, located in Southern Pines, North Carolina, has become the iconic site for this championship. The winner it welcomed this year simply added to that lore. In addition to this national championship for women, four events took place around the globe for the men. Ohio, central North Carolina, Germany and Iowa celebrated tournaments with fine fields and enviable finishes. Let’s have a rundown of all five events in this week’s Tour Rundown.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 U.S. Open odds, picks, field: Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris predictions by model that nailed Masters finish

For players such as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, the 2022 U.S. Open is about adding another major championship to their illustrious resumes. But for players like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, this event is about finding the career-defining major victory that has eluded them. Cantlay enters the third major of the year full of confidence, having finished T-3 or better in three of his last four starts. Schauffele, meanwhile, has finished inside the top-10 in each of his last five starts at the U.S. Open.
BROOKLINE, MA
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

718
Followers
703
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy