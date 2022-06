Anyone lucky enough to have had an encounter with Dervla Murphy will not have forgotten it in a hurry. She was just as fearless and outspoken as she was portrayed in your obituary (26 May). One of her books that it didn’t mention was Tales from Two Cities: Travel of Another Sort, in which she immersed herself in the Asian community of Manningham in Bradford and the Caribbean community of Handsworth in Birmingham, in the mid-1980s.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO