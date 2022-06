This is NOT a drill… Riley Green has a brand new song called “Miles On Main” coming this Friday, and I can’t WAIT. I loved this one from the first time he played an acoustic rendition on his Golden Saw Music Hall series back in September (and teased it on Instagram prior to that), so this almost feels like waiting on Christmas morning. Co-written with his friend and frequent collaborator Erik Dylan, Riley said on that episode of the Golden Saw […] The post Riley Green Is Dropping The Unreleased Fan-Favorite, “Miles On Main,” This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO