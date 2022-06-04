ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Elton Jantjies invited to Springbok camp ahead of Wales Test series

Cover picture for the articleSpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber has invited 17 players to attend the first week of their preparation camp on Monday in Pretoria, featuring two uncapped players, the Sharks duo of Ntuthuko Mchunu (prop) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf). Two additional injured players, Montpellier scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen,...

