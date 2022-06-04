H.S. Baseball/Softball: Six Wyoming Valley Conference teams take first step towards state title

Paige Marabell slammed three home runs in Tunkhannock’s District 2 championship win. The Tigers were one win shy of a state title a year ago and are now back in the PIAA tournament. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

A Wyoming Valley Conference softball or baseball team has made it to the state championship game six consecutive seasons. Softball has done it all six times; baseball on three occasions.

Now, six more WVC teams — four in baseball and two in softball — will try to extend that streak when the PIAA playoffs begin Monday in both sports.

Tickets for all games are $8 and can only be purchased at piaa.org by clicking on the sport and following the link.

Hazleton Area (20-1) vs. Coatesville (16-6)

PIAA Class 6A Baseball

First Round

4:30 p.m. Monday, Mtn. Post Legion Field

Coatesville defeated Pennsbury 4-3 in nine innings to gain the third seed out of District 1. The Red Raiders are in states for the first time since 2013.

Seniors Jake Stewart (.373), RJ Rickabaugh (.354), Alex Kuehn (.343) and junior Joe Mazzone (.328) are the top hitters. Rickabaugh has committed to Notre Dame. Coatesville also has a solid pitching corps headed by starters Will Dean and Ben Jones and closer Joe McGann, who sports a 0.40 ERA.

Hazleton Area’s only two losses the past two seasons were to District 1 North Penn — 3-1 in the first round of states last year and 4-1 to start the season. North Penn was 6-10 this year, showing how strong District 1 Class 6A baseball is.

The Cougars rolled through the most of their schedule after the North Penn loss. The caveat was most WVC teams didn’t throw their top pitchers against a batting order featuring six Division I recruits — Kyle Peters (UConn), Nick Biasi (Florida State), Bryce Molinaro (St. John’s), Brett Antolick (Texas A&M) and Grant Russo (St. John’s). Hazleton Area put together an ambitious non-conference schedule, only for weather to crimp those plans.

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D1 champion Owen J. Roberts (19-1) and D11 runner-up Emmaus (18-4).

Wyoming Area (20-3) vs. Montoursville (16-5)

PIAA Class 4A Baseball

First Round

4:30 p.m. Monday, Wilkes University

The game could be a matchup of future UConn teammates on the mound — JJ Hood for Wyoming Area and Maddix Dalena for Montoursville.

Hood has been Wyoming Area’s No. 1 pitcher the past two years. Aside from a hiccup in a relief appearance in an extra-inning loss to Lake-Lehman, he’s been dominant. He limited Dallas to four hits in a 9-6 victory for the District 2 title. Wyoming Area led 9-0 when things got a little hairy in the bottom of the seventh.

Dalena had a 0.23 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 30.2 innings through Montoursville’s first 16 games. According to perfectgame.org, Dalena’s fastball has been clocked at 87 mph. That puts him in the same company as Hood, who was throwing 87-88 mph at a recent game.

Montoursville probably has the most qualified assistant coach in the state in Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina, who is also the school’s head boys basketball coach.

The difference Monday could come in the batter’s box. Aside from Dalena and Antonio Llorente, both of whom are hitting in the .350 range, Montoursville doesn’t have a lot of gaudy offensive numbers. Wyoming Area has had contributions throughout the lineup with leadoff hitter Jack Mathis, No. 3 hitter and East Tennessee State recruit Jake Kelleher and five-hole hitter Hunter Lawall all hitting well over .400. Clean-up hitter Hood is a tick below the .400 mark.

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D12 champ Bonner-Prendie (23-1) and D3 third seed Fleetwood (10-13).

Lake-Lehman (18-5) vs. Panther Valley (18-6)

PIAA Class 3A Baseball

First Round

4:30 p.m. Monday, Misericordia University

Panther Valley won the District 11 title with an 11-8 victory over Palmerton. Hayden Goida and Stephen Hood knocked in three runs each. The Panthers are in the state playoffs for the first time since 2003, but a return next year is quite possible. All the major contributors will be back next season.

Hood and Goida are part of an offense that features seven guys hitting .348 or better headed by junior Mike Pascoe (.448) and freshman Brady Jones (.429). Pascoe and fellow junior Cody Orsulak are the top longball threats.

The two main pitchers — Stephen Hood and junior Brad Hood — strike out batters at a high rate.

Lehman fell a game shy of playing for a state title last year and has been itching to go a step further. The Black Knights, though, almost didn’t begin the state journey. They needed to rally in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Lakeland 4-3 in the District 2 semifinals. Graedon Finarelli homered, Nick Finarelli doubled and Ty Federici singled in order to plate the two needed runs.

The trio is part of a very good batting order. Nick Finarelli, a Virginia Tech recruit, will likely take the mound. He also has a high strikeout rate. Federici, a lefty, hasn’t pitched as much as last season, but enters off an impressive outing against Lakeland.

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D12 champ Neumann-Goretti (12-8) and D3 runner-up Trinity (14-9).

Jenkintown (11-4) at MMI Prep (6-14)

Class A Baseball

First Round

4:30 p.m. Monday

As a Class A school in a district dominated by storied 6A and 5A programs, Jenkintown didn’t get much pub this season. An archaeologist would even have difficulty digging up information on the Drakes. So here’s what’s known.

Jenkintown will be making its first appearance in the state playoffs. The Drakes defeated Plumstead Christian 4-3 and Faith Christian 1-0 to win the D1-A championship. Jeff Staples knocked in the only run in the title game with a first-inning double. They’ve been on the winning end of some lopsided scores, but also surrendered plenty of runs in a few losses.

MMI Prep had an even quicker route to the District 2 crown as it needed just a victory over two-win Forest City. The Preppers won 8-3 with freshman Mike Kranyak driving in three runs. Kranyak (.263), senior Carson Valkusky (.320) and sophomore Zack Yenchko (.325) are the top hitters. After those three, numbers drop somewhat.

Valkusky and fellow senior David Casto handle the pitching. If MMI has to go deeper than that duo on Monday, it’s probably in a difficult situation. The Preppers are young and that usually means inconsistency. They played D2-4A champ Wyoming Area well, losing 5-3 and 8-4, but faltered against several lesser opponents.

MMI is playing at home because it meets the field and facility requirements set by the PIAA to do so. (Such as, it’s difficult to sneak in without a ticket).

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D4 champ Benton (13-5) and D3 runner-up Halifax (15-6).

South Western (18-4) at Pittston Area (21-0)

PIAA Class 5A Softball

First Round

4:30 p.m. Monday

Both teams nearly didn’t make it to this point.

District 3 third seed South Western won 5-4 in its district opener. A game later, the Mustangs lost 2-1 to top-seeded Exeter Township and then pummeled second-seeded Shippensburg 15-1 in six innings in the third-place game.

The common factor in the last two games has been the pitching of Erin Reed. She surrendered three hits vs. both of the top seeds and had nine strikeouts against Shippensburg. Morgan Stalbacker, Riley Crowl and Kinsley Proepper led the hitting vs. Shippensburg.

South Western has been in states three times previous, with the last coming in 2007. All three resulted in first-round exits.

Pittston Area had to battle through a bracket as tough as any in recent years to secure the District 2 title. The Patriots knocked off Abington Heights 5-3 and then West Scranton 1-0 for the crown. Gianna Adams threw a no-hitter and Bella Giardina accounted for the only run with a homer in the sixth. The Patriots had nine hits, but were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Like the MMI boys, Pittston Area will host the game because its complex covers the parameters set by the PIAA.

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D1 champion West Chester Rustin (22-2) and D3 fifth seed Lampeter-Strasburg (17-5).

Tunkhannock (17-6) vs. Shamokin (14-7)

PIAA Class 4A Softball

First Round

7 p.m. Monday, Central Columbia HS

District 2 champion Tunkhannock played for the PIAA Class 4A championship last year and with just about everyone back was expected to make another run to the finals. However, things haven’t gone as planned. The offense didn’t produce as well as in 2021 as there were a handful of struggles.

On a positive note, the Tigers looked good at the plate in a 9-2 win vs. Valley View for the district championship. Paige Marabell homered three times and Gabby Wood also homered. Each girl had four RBI, and Tunkhannock pounded out 11 hits. Pitcher Kaya Hannon struck out only three, but has had double-digit strikeouts games throughout her career.

D4 champion Shamokin is making its first state appearance and with a young core could be there again in 2023. The Indians have an impressive offense with three sophomores atop the hitting chart — Kennedy Petrovich (.507), Emma Kurtz (.373) and Brooke Sebasovich (.359). Senior Annie Hornberger is hitting .351, but her biggest contribution comes in the circle. She has struck out 217 in 116 innings.

The winner plays the winner of the game between D12 champion Archbishop Wood (15-6) and D3 second seed Big Spring (19-4) on Thursday.