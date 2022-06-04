Commencement weekend!

St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn hold their 2022 graduation ceremonies over the weekend.

The first weekend in June marked a milestone for hundreds of area students as St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn high schools held their Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies.

St. Paul's 24 seniors kicked off the weekend with a Friday evening, June 4, ceremony in the gym. There were thoughts about having an outdoor event leading up to the date, but the call to be safe and not tempt the weather paid off.

Gervais held an informal, graduating-class drive-thru, beating the weather odds while grads cruised through the streets of town and processed back to school with dry gowns before heading into the gym for formal proceedings.

The Gervais ceremony saluted 71 graduating seniors, including valedictorian speakers John Sanchez Tapia, Mauricio Martinez Lopez and Dresen Ferschweiler, introduced by Class President Isabel Jaramillo.

Master of Ceremonies duties were handled by Ainsley Goughnor, Nicole Morales Lopez and Nadir Cortes, with the latter two also delivering a parent appreciation message. Goughnor joined McKenna Olson, Cade Olson and Rianna Nowlin to give valedictorian addresses.

Nowlin also presented the teacher appreciation message.

Woodburn teased the rainy weather conditions the most, scheduling a several-hour, outdoor afternoon commencement ceremony. Graduate well-wishers filled the stadium seats, while the foldout chairs on the football field filled in as well. Sturdy umbrellas were a premium, leaving standing-room only by the time the last grad strode through the multitude and sat for the ceremony.

In what is planned to be the final year of the academy system, WHS graduation attendees heard valedictory addresses from each academy: Juaquin Lopez Ixta, Academy of International Studies; Chirstian Legend Vazquez, Woodburn Academy of Art, Science and Technology; Sandra Salazar-Ramirez, Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy; and Yolanda Satey Machic, Wellness Business and Sports School.

Salutatorians were as follows: Emir Gonzalez Martinez, Academy of International Studies; Harshiv H Mistry, Woodburn Academy of Art, Science and Technology; Carola Anita Marie Thompson, Woodburn Arts and Communication; Aria Isabella Kent, Wellness Business and Sports School.

Xedia Barlow and Karenn Lujano of Success High School were highlighted as Students of Distinction.

Woodburn High School Class of 2022 graduated 328 students.

• View more graduation photos in our galleries at facebook.com/WoodburnIndependent.

Upcoming: Graduation for John F. Kennedy High School in Mount Angel will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the high school gymnasium; North Marion High School graduation ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Rolling Hills Church, 3550 S.W. Borland Road, Tualatin.