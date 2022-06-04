ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commencement weekend!

By Justin Much
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goBwB_0g0pAsVd00 St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn hold their 2022 graduation ceremonies over the weekend.

The first weekend in June marked a milestone for hundreds of area students as St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn high schools held their Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies.

St. Paul's 24 seniors kicked off the weekend with a Friday evening, June 4, ceremony in the gym. There were thoughts about having an outdoor event leading up to the date, but the call to be safe and not tempt the weather paid off.

Gervais held an informal, graduating-class drive-thru, beating the weather odds while grads cruised through the streets of town and processed back to school with dry gowns before heading into the gym for formal proceedings. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZvDT_0g0pAsVd00

The Gervais ceremony saluted 71 graduating seniors, including valedictorian speakers John Sanchez Tapia, Mauricio Martinez Lopez and Dresen Ferschweiler, introduced by Class President Isabel Jaramillo.

Master of Ceremonies duties were handled by Ainsley Goughnor, Nicole Morales Lopez and Nadir Cortes, with the latter two also delivering a parent appreciation message. Goughnor joined McKenna Olson, Cade Olson and Rianna Nowlin to give valedictorian addresses.

Nowlin also presented the teacher appreciation message. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKtLI_0g0pAsVd00

Woodburn teased the rainy weather conditions the most, scheduling a several-hour, outdoor afternoon commencement ceremony. Graduate well-wishers filled the stadium seats, while the foldout chairs on the football field filled in as well. Sturdy umbrellas were a premium, leaving standing-room only by the time the last grad strode through the multitude and sat for the ceremony.

In what is planned to be the final year of the academy system, WHS graduation attendees heard valedictory addresses from each academy: Juaquin Lopez Ixta, Academy of International Studies; Chirstian Legend Vazquez, Woodburn Academy of Art, Science and Technology; Sandra Salazar-Ramirez, Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy; and Yolanda Satey Machic, Wellness Business and Sports School. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hf7yP_0g0pAsVd00

Salutatorians were as follows: Emir Gonzalez Martinez, Academy of International Studies; Harshiv H Mistry, Woodburn Academy of Art, Science and Technology; Carola Anita Marie Thompson, Woodburn Arts and Communication; Aria Isabella Kent, Wellness Business and Sports School.

Xedia Barlow and Karenn Lujano of Success High School were highlighted as Students of Distinction. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzeOY_0g0pAsVd00

Woodburn High School Class of 2022 graduated 328 students. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xf3NH_0g0pAsVd00

• View more graduation photos in our galleries at facebook.com/WoodburnIndependent.

Upcoming: Graduation for John F. Kennedy High School in Mount Angel will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the high school gymnasium; North Marion High School graduation ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Rolling Hills Church, 3550 S.W. Borland Road, Tualatin.

Woodburn Independent

Taste of Woodburn on tap

Enjoy staple foods from different regions of Mexico along with Russian and American foods.One more community event is returning after pandemic hiatus, and this one aims to be a palate pleaser. City of Woodburn officials recently announced that the 2022 Taste of Woodburn will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Downtown Plaza, First Street between Hayes and Garfield streets. While it is a Woodburn community event, organizers invite anyone and everyone with a penchant to sample culture through the taste buds to stop in. The family-friendly...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Hoodview Church to host piano and organ concert

Ruth Ann Yerden and Jean Shackleton will perform at Hoodview Church of God SundayA duo piano and organ concert featuring Ruth Ann Yerden and Jean Shackleton will be held at Hoodview Church of God in Woodburn at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Ruth and Jean are sisters who have been playing piano and organ together since the ages of 8 and 9 years old, beginning in the church where their father was pastor. As adults, they began performing their duo concerts in churches and colleges in 1974. Both have served the church in a variety of ministry roles through...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Final phase of Legion Park improvements underway

With Smith Stadium demolished, park reconstruction will continue through summer.The stadium has been demolished and the makeover of Legion Park is now underway in earnest. In late May, city of Woodburn Community Services Director Jesse Cuomo apprised the town's City Council about the status of the project while also getting approval for $300,000 to be added to the contract to cover necessary change orders and unanticipated contingencies that could arise during the construction process. The council awarded the $4,004,640 contract to Hellas Construction in October. "There has been some demolition that has begun at the park, and that will continue,"...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Covering all candidates?

Reader queries about gubernatorial Q&A session with one candidate, but not the othersIt's curious that a political candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson, received an entire page Question and Answer spread in the most recent printing of the Newberg Graphic and other Pamplin Media regional papers without interviews from her competitors, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek. Are Q&A segments from Kotek and Drazan coming soon as well? Otherwise, it feels like Pamplin is either endorsing Johnson for governor by giving her a free platform to discuss her political ambitions or her team purchased the space in the paper without disclosing that to the readers. Branden Andersen -- Newberg {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodburn Independent

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Teaching excellence awards announced

Taylor Marrow and Brent Mobley-Oorthys were formally recognized by the Chemeketa Board of Education.Salem's Chemeketa Community College recently announced the selection of Taylor Marrow III, full-time instructor from Chemeketa's History Department, and Brent Mobley-Oorthuys, part-time instructor from Chemeketa's Health Information Systems program, as the inaugural winners of the Excellence in Teaching Award. Nominees were submitted by students, employees, alumni and the greater community. Nominees were evaluated on specific criteria, including mastery of subject matter, innovative curriculum development, and instructional design that fosters the critical thinking necessary for engaging successfully with complex academic challenges. A D V E...
SALEM, OR
Woodburn Independent

Happy 100th birthday, Oregon State Parks!

Free camping and parking are part of centennial festivities planned on State Parks Day June 4.Free parking, free RV and tent site camping and special events highlighting the Oregon State Parks centennial are planned for State Parks Day on Saturday, June 4. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will waive day-use parking fees at the 26 locations that charge them and waive camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites. State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 as a way to thank Oregonians for their support of the state park system over many decades. "State parks are here...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Oregon politics: New poll, Legislative Days and COVID-19

An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates.A new governor's race poll, a packed schedule of legislative meetings, a top leader in Salem on the mend from COVID-19, plus military news with state ramifications were part of Tuesday's mix of Oregon political and government news. New poll shows Drazan edge An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates, with less than a quarter of those polled having no preference yet. The poll by Nelson Research, a firm owned by prominent...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

