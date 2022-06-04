ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Wears Her Favourite Occasionwear Label To Today's Jubilee Concert - And The Outfit Is Still Available To Buy

By Natalie Hammond
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's had a busy few days but if one woman knows how to same on style game - it's Kate Middleton. With a front row seat at tonight's concert, the Platinum Party at...

Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Blooms in Unexpected 3D Floral Hat, Re-Worn Dress & Heels at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton gave her sharp style a springtime spin in a whimsical and unexpected way for a daytime garden party with Prince William. God Save The Queen @RoyalFamily #PrinceWilliam @KensingtonRoyal #DuchessofCambridge #catherinemiddleton #KateMiddleton #kateat40 #TheDuchessofCambridge #BuckinghamPalace #gardenparty pic.twitter.com/uIbsZKkV1V — HRH Catherine (@CatherineGCVO) May 25, 2022 While hosting the event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon, standing in for Queen Elizabeth II, Middleton wore a mint green dress. The gauzy number featured puffed cuffed sleeves, a high neckline and flounced knee-length skirt; in fact, it happened to be custom made by her dressmaker. Finishing the look...
Hello Magazine

The one way Prince William always trumps wife Kate Middleton

One look at the myriad photos of the Duchess of Cambridge playing sport and you can tell she's competitive, but did you know that Prince William is reportedly better than her at running?. Both Duchess Kate and William are keen runners, but fellow royal sports enthusiast Mike Tindall revealed that...
People

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Beam at Service Honoring Queen — See Their Looks Side-by-Side

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle brought their fashion A-game to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Queen Elizabeth's family gathered for a special service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday as part of the weekend of festivities honoring the monarch's 70-year reign. While many royal women opted to match the Queen in blue on Thursday for Trooping the Colour, there was a rainbow of colors present for the church ceremony — including pink for Zara Tindall, orange for Princess Eugenie and blue for Princess Beatrice.
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton address Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour

It was a four-day weekend full of celebration to honour the Queen's remarkable 70-year reign. But it goes without saying that Prince Louis stole some of the limelight, winning over crowds with his hilarious reactions during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. During the course of the weekend, the four-year-old made headlines...
In Style

Princess Charlotte Had the Sassiest Sister Moment with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte confirmed she's still the queen of sass during her debut carriage ride at this year's Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. On Thursday morning, the royal rode in her first carriage procession down the Mall alongside her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as her mom Kate Middleton and grandmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children — who all matched in varying shades of blue — were technically on duty, and enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers on the street. However, at one point, Charlotte decided to take a break from the hoopla and stopped waving. Her younger brother Louis continued — that is, until Charlotte grabbed his hand and placed it firmly in his lap.
Us Weekly

Duchess Kate Honors Queen Elizabeth II by Wearing Her Earrings at Platinum Jubilee Service the Monarch Didn’t Attend

Stephen Lock/CPNA Pool/Shutterstock A touching tribute! Duchess Kate made sure Queen Elizabeth II's presence was felt at the British monarch's Service of Thanksgiving during her Platinum Jubilee. After it was revealed that Her Majesty, 96, would not be attending the service due to discomfort she experienced at Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2, the […]
In Style

Kate Middleton Wore a Airy Mint Green Dress to a Rainy Garden Party

After a super-glamorous night on the town involving a red carpet and Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton is back to her regular schedule. Instead of Hollywood glitz, she's attending garden parties and giving royal fans another pastel-hued look. In the past few weeks, Kate has worn periwinkle and coral (one Emilia Wickstead coat dress in two different colors, in fact), but for today's Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge chose mint green.
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic looks of love at Trooping the Colour

The Queen is normally joined by the royal family to celebrate her official birthday, Trooping the Colour, on the second Saturday of June every year. However, due to the pandemic, the ceremony had to be drastically pared down in the last couple of years. This year, though, as the monarch prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, Thursday's event should be one to remember.
The Independent

Supernanny Jo Frost praises Kate Middleton for handling Prince Louis’ platinum jubilee antics

Supernanny Jo Frost has endorsed the Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting skills after Prince Louis was seen pulling faces and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Four-year-old Louis joined his parents and siblings, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, in the royal box on Sunday afternoon to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.After entertaining audiences at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony by screaming on the balcony of Buckingham Palace while stood next to the Queen, Louis resumed his playful antics at the pageant.Cameras captured the young prince dancing in his seat, cheering on the...
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children from the royal box on Sunday.Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.The custom raspberry red forest friendly viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.Kate sat next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince George, eight, for the pageant.While George matched Prince William – both were dressed in...
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Recycles a Poppy-Red Coat Dress for a Jubilee Visit to Wales

The Queen has long been a fan of recycling outfits, with the Duchess of Cambridge often following suit during her 11 years as a royal. It’s fitting, then, that for a Jubilee visit to Wales with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte earlier today, Kate selected a wool-crepe Eponine dress from the brand’s fall 2018 collection, which she previously wore to launch her Hold Still exhibition in 2021.
Hello Magazine

10 times Duchess Kate couldn't contain her broodiness - photos

Kate Middleton has three beautiful children with her husband Prince William, but there's every chance the Duchess is pining after baby number four. On multiple occasions recently, the Prince has referred to his wife being "broody" and we've collated amazing candid shots of the Duchess with children proving just how maternal she is.
