Kate Middleton Wears Her Favourite Occasionwear Label To Today's Jubilee Concert - And The Outfit Is Still Available To Buy

Princess Charlotte confirmed she's still the queen of sass during her debut carriage ride at this year's Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. On Thursday morning, the royal rode in her first carriage procession down the Mall alongside her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as her mom Kate Middleton and grandmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children — who all matched in varying shades of blue — were technically on duty, and enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers on the street. However, at one point, Charlotte decided to take a break from the hoopla and stopped waving. Her younger brother Louis continued — that is, until Charlotte grabbed his hand and placed it firmly in his lap.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO