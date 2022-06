In hindsight, Odion Ighalo signing for Manchester United was one of the stranger transfers for the club in recent history. It was deadline day during the 2020 January transfer window, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær had decided that he needed a back-up striker for the second half of the season to help bolster the club’s Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League top four ambitions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO