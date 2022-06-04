ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

June 4 (Reuters) - India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrazeneca Plc#Reuters#Drugmaker Biological E#Dcgi#Covishield#Bharat Biotech#Carr S Group Plcdividend#Gooch Housego#15 56 Dublin Johannesburg#South African#Afrikaans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Chinese fighter jet intercepts Australian surveillance plane with a 'dangerous manoeuvre' that could have downed the spy plane as tensions mount over Taiwan

Australia's defence minister and prime minister have raised concerns with China about a 'very dangerous' mid-air incident in the South China Sea. It was announced on Sunday that an Australian spy plane was intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet while conducting surveillance on May 26. Minister for Defence Richard Marles...
WORLD
deseret.com

U.S, South Korea launch warning missiles as North Korean nuclear threat looms

Early this morning, South Korea and the U.S. launched eight missiles into the East Sea in their first combined move since 2017, reports the South Korean Yonhap News. This demonstration lasted around 10 minutes and was conducted in response to weapons tests carried out by North Korea. Tension in the region has been escalating rapidly; here is a brief timeline of events leading up to the latest show of firepower.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US targets N.Korea missiles with sanctions on Russian banks

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions over North Korea's missile launches, including on two Russian banks, after Russia and China blocked action by the UN Security Council. The United States on Thursday forced a vote at the Security Council on toughening sanctions, saying that North Korea had brazenly violated a unanimous 2017 resolution that warned of consequences for further tests.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

N.Korea Fires Volley Of Missiles, Prompting Joint Military Drill By Japan, US

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S., South Korea conduct missile test after North Korea volley

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. and South Korean militaries have conducted a live-fire exercise, with one U.S. missile and seven South Korean missiles launched into the Sea of Japan, the U.S. military said in a statement on Sunday. The exercise comes after North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic...
MILITARY
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Counters “Bad Business” Criticism With Podcast Profitability Forecasts

Business is not as bad as you think, Spotify executives emphasized Wednesday in the company’s first investor presentation since 2018. While Wall Street had recently soured on the streaming platform, due to its high level of investment, company executives said they expect to grow revenue by moving into the audiobook business, and potentially moving into the education, news and sports spaces. Significantly, Spotify’s podcast business, which executives said has been dragging down gross margins, is expected to see its margins turn positive after 2022.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Reveals Podcast Revenue Figures for 2021Kara Swisher to Exit N.Y. Times Next Month...
MUSIC
Reuters

IAEA's 35-nation board passes resolution chiding Iran on uranium traces

VIENNA, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at a closed-door meeting said on Wednesday. Only two countries, Russia and China, opposed the text while 30 voted...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy