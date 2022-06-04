India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

Business is not as bad as you think, Spotify executives emphasized Wednesday in the company’s first investor presentation since 2018. While Wall Street had recently soured on the streaming platform, due to its high level of investment, company executives said they expect to grow revenue by moving into the audiobook business, and potentially moving into the education, news and sports spaces. Significantly, Spotify’s podcast business, which executives said has been dragging down gross margins, is expected to see its margins turn positive after 2022.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Reveals Podcast Revenue Figures for 2021Kara Swisher to Exit N.Y. Times Next Month...

