ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Several rounds of rain on the way next week

By Julianna Cullen
fox16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the milder side overnight tonight with lows in the mid to lower 60s under mostly clear skies. SUNDAY: Sunshine will dominate for the first half of the day Sunday with clouds moving into the area...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered storms likely into Tuesday afternoon

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few scattered storms will roll through the state during the midday and early afternoon hours. Some of these could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind and hail. Flash flooding is also a risk that cannot be ignored. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with hot, humid conditions. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More heat Tuesday with a few strong storms

TUESDAY MORNING: We start out our Tuesday with very warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures start out mostly in the 70s with a slight increase in cloud coverage. Meanwhile, a cluster of strong storms rolling out of Oklahoma will likely reach western Arkansas sometime later in the morning. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: This cluster...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

A parade of storms ahead for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An active weather pattern is shaping up for Arkansas this week. Occasional disturbances will ride the upper level winds through our state bringing periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong and a few favored areas will see heavy rain. The question...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
fox16.com

Strong to severe storms possible across central Arkansas Tuesday

TUESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the afternoon hours in central Arkansas. A complex of storms developed in Kansas overnight. Storms also developed in Oklahoma early this morning. This activity is moving into Arkansas this afternoon. The storms in Oklahoma have been severe, with a history of damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, large hail, and locally heavy rain.
STRONG, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Forecast for 06.05.2022

Showers and weakening storms will move across Northeast Oklahoma Sunday morning, but we’ll see dry time and some sunshine into the afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s. More rain is on the way early Monday morning as we cool into the middle to upper 60s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit cooler Thursday with lingering storms

THURSDAY MORNING: A few hit-or-miss, slow-moving storms are likely through the morning, especially across southern Arkansas. Then by mid-morning, a larger complex of storms will roll across the southern Arkansas. These may be on the stronger side at times, especially over southeast Arkansas. Blinding rain will be the main risk along with a risk for gusty wind, hail and frequent thunder and lightning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

4 small earthquakes shake northern Arkansas Monday morning

NEAR CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. — A series of four small earthquakes shook an area south of Cherokee Village Monday morning. The earthquakes all hit around 2 in the morning. According to KY3, one earthquake hit an area of Sharp County. It registered as a 2.3 magnitude. The other three earthquakes hit east along the Sharp and Lawrence County lines. The U.S. Geological Survey reported one as a 2.3 magnitude. The two others registered 1.6 magnitudes.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#The Arkansas Storm Team
Kait 8

Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You may have been woken up by some early morning shaking. According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismograph picked up four small earthquakes on Monday, June 6. Three earthquakes were reported in Lawrence County, southwest of Ravenden, and one near Williford in Sharp...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas anglers can hook free fishing this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anglers looking to cast a line in Arkansas waters will be able to do so for free this weekend. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a proclamation for a no-license fishing for June 10 – 12, which will allow anyone to fish for the three-day period, even without a fishing license or […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

3 happy hour specials to try in NW Arkansas

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? State of play: Here are a few happy hour specials in NWA you can take advantage of during the week.1. Boar's NestGet half-priced appetizers, $2.25 domestic bottles, $2.50 wine and well liquor, and more from 3-8pm on weekdays and 11am-3pm on Saturdays.Address: 4404 W. Walnut St. (Rogers) Photo courtesy of Alex Golden/Axios2. East Side GrillEvery weekday from 4-6pm, get $1 off all beer, $4 well liquor, $4 (6 oz.) wine, $6 (9 oz.) wine and $6 cocktails.Address: 1838 N. Crossover Rd. (Fayetteville)3. Scotch and SodaHappy hour runs until 7pm on Mondays through Fridays. You can get $2 off draft beer and wine, $5 whiskey, $6 beer-and-a-shot special, $7 cocktails and more.Address: 121 W. Central Ave. (Bentonville) Photo courtesy of Scotch and Soda
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas is back!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get your fishing gear and tackle box ready because free fishing weekend is back in Arkansas!. From Friday, June 10 through midnight Sunday, June 12, anyone in the state can fish without a fishing license or trout stamp. Approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson, this annual...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KHBS

5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in southeast Arkansas

DERMOTT, Ark. — Five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when the 15-passenger van failed to yield when crossing U.S....
DERMOTT, AR
Flying Magazine

Why Are So Many Aviation Innovators Meeting in Arkansas?

In advance of the summit, Wisk Aero is showing off its Cora self-flying air taxi at KVBT. [File Photo: Courtesy Wisk Aero]. The venture capital fund UP.Partners kicked off a three-day invitation-only summit in Arkansas on Monday, including some of the biggest names in transportation innovation, including aviation. The invitation-only...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices jump 27 cents in one week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices continue to close in on the $5 a gallon mark. According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations, the average price of gasoline rose 26.9 cents in the last week to $4.39 a gallon. That’s 49.7 cents more than motorists paid out a month ago and $1.65 higher than last year.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy