Tony Khan Reveals Why Jon Moxley Is The #1 Contender, Backstage Visitor At Rampage

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Sunday night’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event despite having a complete tear of his right pectoral tendon. On Friday, Rhodes suffered a pec rupture while weight training, forcing him to withdraw from his Street Fight with Rollins at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, IL. Despite the fact that Rhodes made an appearance and did an angle with Rollins, word got around backstage that he was injured. Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that Rhodes would still work the Hell In a Cell match. Rhodes’ injury was confirmed, as WWE revealed on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. During last Monday’s RAW brawl with Rollins, WWE claimed Rhodes suffered a partial rupture, but the tendon tore entirely off the bone while Rhodes was weight training on Friday. At the time, WWE also noted that Rhodes insisted he was still going to compete.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO