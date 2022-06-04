ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Reveals Why Jon Moxley Is The #1 Contender, Backstage Visitor At Rampage

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to explain why Jon Moxley is the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship and will get a shot at the interim title. He wrote,. “[email protected] is the only AEW wrestler with 7+...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

WWE Hell in a Cell: Twitter reacts to crazy bruise on Cody Rhodes from torn pec

Despite suffering a torn pectoral, Cody Rhodes still competed in the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell…and showcased his battle scars while doing so. WWE superstars are tough, that much is true. But Cody Rhodes took it to another level on June 5, the night he and Seth Rollins battled in the headline contest of WWE’s Hell in a Cell event — in the titular match type — in Chicago, IL.
WWE
Fightful

Happy Corbin Medical Update, Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd, More | Hell In A Cell Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE Hell in a Cell fight-size update. - After being stretchered out following his match with Madcap Moss, WWE has provided a medical update on Happy Corbin. Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins Debuts WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes Inspired Gear

Seth Rollins has debuted new gear inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes for his main event match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Hell in a Cell! Rhodes and Rollins have been at each other's necks ever since Rhodes made his grand return to the WWE at WrestleMania, and the two of them have had several big matches with one another. But it was clear that this third match was going to be the final between the duo as they headed into WWE Hell in a Cell. Much like Rollins had promised in the weeks before on Monday Night Raw, he had ways of getting into Rhodes' head.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wrestlingrumors.net

Wait, There’s More: What Happened After WWE Hell In A Cell Ended

You might want to listen. Sometimes in wrestling, you will see a performance that you cannot get out of your head. There is something so impressive about it that it sticks with you over the years and becomes one of those classic moments. That might have been the case this weekend, and despite the match being the main event of the show, there was something else to end the night.
WWE
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, WWE Hell in a Cell

This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter: MJF walk out & promo, Double or Nothing review. The MJF story, worked shoots, how it was handled, the potential positives and negatives and the key to all AEW angles right now. Full coverage of Double or Nothing, with early PPV numbers. Kota Ibushi and...
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Match Order for WWE Hell in a Cell Revealed, Backstage Notes

The WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event’s match order has been released. According to Fightful Select, the following order is current as of 5:45 p.m. ET today. There are no additional matches identified as being added internally, it was noticed. There is also no mention of a Kickoff pre-show match. The following is the match order for tonight’s lineup:
BOSTON, MA
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Responds To Riddle Challenging Roman Reigns To Title Match On WWE Raw

Riddle issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for a future Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Monday’s “WWE Raw.”. During his appearance on Miz TV, Riddle was mocked by The Miz for getting beaten up by The Bloodline on a weekly basis, which led to The Original Bro vowing to take The Tribal Chief’s title down the road.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Jon Moxley
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Says MJF’s Promo Made Them Sick

MJF cut a heated promo last week on Dynamite that ended with him calling AEW President Tony Khan a “f**king mark.” Since then everyone’s been trying to figure out what exactly is going on with Tony Khan and MJF. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Silences Crowd at WWE Hell In A Cell With Visible Injury

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Sunday night’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event despite having a complete tear of his right pectoral tendon. On Friday, Rhodes suffered a pec rupture while weight training, forcing him to withdraw from his Street Fight with Rollins at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, IL. Despite the fact that Rhodes made an appearance and did an angle with Rollins, word got around backstage that he was injured. Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that Rhodes would still work the Hell In a Cell match. Rhodes’ injury was confirmed, as WWE revealed on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. During last Monday’s RAW brawl with Rollins, WWE claimed Rhodes suffered a partial rupture, but the tendon tore entirely off the bone while Rhodes was weight training on Friday. At the time, WWE also noted that Rhodes insisted he was still going to compete.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins tonight inside Hell in a Cell despite walking into the match with a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes defeated Rollins following two crossroads and a sledgehammer spot. The match featured plenty of weapons, and at one point a table was introduced, which broke when Rollins hit a running powerbomb. There was also a pedigree spot, with Rhodes reversing a Rollins pedigree attempt to hit one of his own.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

It deserves some praise. Every so often, you see a match that catches your attention for all of the right reasons. The whole thing comes together so well that it is impossible to not like it for almost every possible aspect. Those are the matches that will be remembered for a long time to come and now it has happened again, with even WWE getting in on the match’s praise.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#United Wrestling Network#Combat#Dynamite Rampage Battle#Jonmoxley#Uwn#Aew Rampage#Facebook
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest On Being Part Of Upcoming Rare WWE Match

Damian Priest has been in many different kinds of matches throughout his career, but a new challenge is ahead. Priest recently joined a faction known as The Judgment Day, led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, at “WrestleMania 38,” helping Edge defeat AJ Styles after a slow-burn match. At the following Premium Live Event, “WrestleMania Backlash,” Finn Balor was at Styles’ aid when Priest came to ringside, despite being barred after losing a match to Styles on Raw.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Thunder Rosa Confirms She Nearly Accepted Non-Wrestling WWE Role

Thunder Rosa is the current AEW Women’s Champion, a title she would not have won if she accepted WWE’s past offer. Rosa has been the Champion since March 16, 2022, when she defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the title. This was Rosa’s second match against Baker for the title, failing in her first match against the dentist at AEW “Revolution” in Orlando, Florida just 10 days prior to capturing the gold. The two wrestlers competed in an unsanctioned lights-out match a year prior to Rosa winning the title, a match where Rosa won as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On How He Would React If He Saw Eric Bischoff Today

Tony Khan has notoriously received heavy criticism from Eric Bischoff in the past few months. Including Bischoff recently stating that one of Tony’s top signings, CM Punk, has been a financial flop for AEW. When pressed about this criticism it elicited an emphatic response from the AEW President during the Double or Nothing media scrums.
WWE
PWMania

Title Match Revealed for WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Line-up

The first title match for WWE Money In The Bank has been officially revealed. Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s RAW. WWE then announced Ripley vs....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Comments On Tony Khan’s Defense Of CM Punk

Matt Hardy took some time to congratulate the new AEW Champion CM Punk on his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.”. “Congratulations to CM Punk, and I thought those guys had a hell of a match as well,” Hardy began when asked about Punk’s big win over Hangman Page. But it was something after the main event that really caught Hardy’s attention.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Cardona Shoots On WWE Legend’s Lack Of Action Figures

Matt Cardona will be going one on one with Tatanka at The Wrestling Showcase this September, and he claimed to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman on “The Wrestling Inc. Daily” that he will “make him lose” in that encounter. The first-ever event takes place on September...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Reactions to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Hell in a Cell Performance

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match despite having a torn pectoral muscle, as seen at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. WrestleVotes revealed how people backstage reacted to Rhodes’ performance. Cody Rhodes’ performance last night has been...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy