Join us for a fun day at beautiful Tot Hill Farm where you may have a chance to make a putt to win $1000 or a dream vacation to Pebble Beach for 2 or take a shot to win $100,000 for a hole in one in our Shoot Out or your choice of $10,000 cash or a bucket list of coveted vacations! Help Your Choices Randolph by sponsoring or playing in our golf outing to raise awareness and funds for our organization. Thanks to generous supporters who believe that women deserve to know every pregnancy option available to them, we have been able to serve the community with free services for 25 years. These funds are critical for us to continue our mission moving forward and making an impact in our community.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO