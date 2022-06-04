ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Wrap: ‘Major’ gives competition to ‘Emperor Prithviraj’, Urfi dons ‘Sack’ dress – film wrap bollywood hollywood tv latest news of entertainment of Saturday tmov

By WingsDailyNews Staff
wingsdailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnow through film wrap what was special in the world of entertainment including film, TV, Bollywood, Hollywood, on Saturday. In the film, Adivi Shesh played the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Urfi Javed has posted a video on Instagram. In the video, she...

wingsdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Variety

Level, Website for Black Men Aged 30+, Goes Solo From Medium.com

Click here to read the full article. Level, the publication for Black men launched on Medium three years ago, has migrated to its own website, Levelman.com, with Medium founder/CEO Ev Williams serving as the lead investor. The initial launch content, according to EIC John Kennedy, includes rapper Jim Jones on being an NFT early adopter and his two-decade career; comedy writer Carlos Greaves compiles the 55 biggest, Blackest dad jokes you’ve never heard; and the return of the popular Level column “The Only Black Guy in the Office,” sharing one man’s snarky accounts of being corporate while Black. There is also...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy