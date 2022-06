Fashion royalty Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were among the famous faces who celebrated the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.Hundreds of “national treasures” joined the Time of Our Lives section of the spectacle in central London, which paid homage to the last seven decades of the monarch’s historic reign.The celebrities, who have been pivotal to British culture over the last 70 years, travelled through the street parade in decorated open-top double-decker buses each themed to a decade.Sir Cliff Richard and Katherine Jenkins were among the first celebrities to grace the pageant as they represented the 1950s.Following the Queen’s appearance...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO