Sushi Hatsu in Ambler is hosting an Omakase Series on June 8th and June 9th. The Omakase Series features 10 tasting dishes created by chefs Mitsutaka Harada and Harrison Kim. What is Omakase? According to the Michelin Guide, it is “a form of Japanese dining in which guests leave themselves in the hands of a chef and receive a meal which is seasonal, elegant, artistic and uses the finest ingredients available.”

AMBLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO