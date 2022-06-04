George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream and how to watch the world lightweight unification fight for free – start time, full card

Not since Pernell Whittaker in 1990 has there been an undisputed world lightweight champion – and never in the four-belt era – so George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) and Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) are looking to make history tonight. Ring walks are expected at approximately 11pm ET / 4am BST (Sunday morning). The fight is a PPV in Australia but available on standard cable and satellite channels in the US and UK including a free streaming option. Make sure you know how to get a Kambosos Jr vs Haney live stream from wherever you are. Let's get ready to rumble!

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream

Date: Saturday 4th June 2022

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Start time: 10am AEST (Sun) / 8pm ET / 1am BST (Sun)

Ring walks: 2pm AEST (Sun) / 11pm ET / 4am BST (Sun)

FREE US stream: Hulu Live (7-day free trial) / ESPN cable

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN

UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

Aus stream: Kayo (AU$59.95 pay-per-view)

He couldn't again, could he? Last November, George Kambosos Jr pulled off arguably the upset of 2021. The 6-1 underdog beat Teofimo Lopez – conqueror of the great Vasiliy Lomachenko in his previous fight – via split decision at Madison Square Garden in New York to win the WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and Ring magazine lightweight world titles.

Lopez's battered and bruised face told the story of the fight far better than one of the three judges who somehow scored the fight for the well-beaten American. The 28-year-old Kambosos Jr dropped Lopez in the opening round and, though he had to come off the canvas himself in the 10th, the unheralded Australian's front-foot pressure kept Lopez at bay for much of that fight-of-the-year contender.

Devin Haney, meanwhile, retained his WBC strap with a wide points victory last time out against Jojo Diaz, a matter of days after Kambosos Jr stunned the world against Lopez. Nicknamed The Dream, Haney has long been tipped for greatest. His lightning hand speed and slick movement came to the fore in beating three-time world champion Jorge Linares two fights ago via unanimous decision for the best scalp on his record.

Haney has the reach and skill advantage, but if Kambosos Jr can box on the inside to the same effect as he managed against Lopez, he'll look to test his 23-year-old opponent's chin, and heart, in his home country. The winner will be the first undisputed world lightweight world title since 1990, with a rematch likely, given Lomachenko is currently tied up fighting for his country's survival after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The fight takes place over 12 rounds in the lightweight division at The Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia. Boxing fans will be treated to a packed card featuring local hero Jason Moloney against Aston Palicte over 10 rounds for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title and 43-year-old big-hitting Lucas Browne, another Aussie, taking on Junior Fa for the WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles.

The big fight (Sunday in Australia) is a AU$59.99 pay-per-view in Oz. US viewers can stream the action free with a 7-day trial of Hulu Live or watch on ESPN. In the UK, Sky Sports will be showing the fight, with subscription and PAYG options through Sky and Now. Make sure you know how to watch a Kambosos Jr v Haney live stream from where you are.

Watch a Kambosos Jr vs Haney free live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe )

Kambosos Jr vs Haney is available in the States on the ESPN cable channel, but you can watch a free live stream of the fight through cable-cutting service Hulu Live thanks to the 7-day free trial of Hulu Live.

Away from the US right now?

US nationals can access Hulu Live from anywhere by using a VPN.

We recommend ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day money back guarantee. Full details below.

Other US options for watch Kambosos Jr vs Haney on ESPN Sling ($35 per month) and FuboTV ($69.99/month) .

Watch a Kambosos Jr vs Haney live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Kambosos Jr vs Haney rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN .

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it for the boxing – you'll be surprised how easy it is. View Deal

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing you may wish to choose 'USA' for FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Hulu Live on your browser or device and enjoy the Kambosos Jr vs Haney live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Kambosos Jr vs Haney live stream in UK

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mikey Williams / Top Rank Inc)

Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch Kambosos Jr vs Haney on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this fight and many more in top quality.

Even without a Sky subscription, fans can stream the amazing sport that Sky Sports have to offer with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month .

Out of the country this weekend? UK nationals travelling abroad can access their Sky Sports or Now TV package from where they are with a VPN . Details just above.

Aus: Watch Kambosos Jr vs Haney live stream

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

In Australia, Kambosos Jr vs Haney is a Foxtel and Kayo Sports Main Event pay-per-view

The PPV costs AU$59.95 and includes a number of re-runs, should you miss the big fight. Ring walks will be at approximately 2pm AEST on Sunday afternoon.

Don't forget: boxing fans in the US can stream the action live free with a FuboTV 7-day free trial.

Kayo Sports | Kambosos Jr vs Haney $59.95 pay-per-view

The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand. You can order the Kambosos Jr vs Haney fight pay-per-view now. If you also want to subscribe, the Basic package costs just $25 a month.

Kambosos Jr vs Haney full card

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney – WBO, WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight world title

Jason Maloney vs Aston Palicte – vacant WBO International bantamweight title

Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne – WBA Oceania and IBF International heavyweight titles

Hemi Ahio vs Christian Ndzie – heavyweight

David Nyika vs Karim Maatalla – cruiserweight (swing bout)