ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What was the last movie released on VHS?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkDiq_0g0nrDA700

(NEXSTAR) – Talk about the opposite of a Hollywood ending.

VHS tapes, once regarded as a breakthrough medium for consumers and a major disruptor of the entertainment industry, have all but disappeared from the home video market. By the turn of the 21st Century, major retailers and rental outlets had started to embrace a new medium — the DVD — thereby sounding the (surround-sound) death knell for VHS.

Major film distributors continued to produce and sell VHS tapes for several years alongside DVDs. But in the mid-2000s, most began to abandon the format, and little by little, fewer VHS titles were being produced.

Then, in 2006, David Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence” was released on VHS, marking what is widely believed to be the last instance of a major motion picture to be released in that format, according to a 2008 report from the Los Angeles Times.

But while “A History of Violence” is likely the last major film to be committed to VHS for the retail video market, some Disney enthusiasts claim that Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment continued to produce VHS tapes exclusively for members of its Disney Movie Club, citing a late-2006 release of “Cars” as the last VHS sent to members. Representatives for the Disney Movie Club and ShopDisney could not confirm which VHS titles were the last sent to members of the Disney Movie Club, nor when they were released.

Your old VHS tapes might be worth a small fortune

In any case, DVDs had already become the medium of choice for most home-movie enthusiasts well before “A History of Violence” hit theaters. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t strong demand for VHS to this day, albeit in the collectors’ market.

“Everybody in the world used VHS. They were played all over the planet,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions, ahead of the auction house’s first-ever VHS-only auction this month.

Maddalena warned, however, that VHS collectors are on the forefront of a “brand-new hobby,” so it’s unclear which titles, specifically, will become some of the most sought-after. As it currently stands, early activity from collectors seems to indicate interest in first-edition copies of films released in the ‘80s , at the height of the VHS-rental boom. But that could change in coming years, when tapes of these type become rarer. Collectors may soon start to covet special-edition VHS releases, or more obscure B-movies, or, possibly, even some of the last VHS tapes to be printed, like “A History of Violence.”

“We’re just not at that stage of the hobby yet,” Maddalena told Nexstar. “You really need the auction market to come along … to find out where it’s at.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Woman driving without front tire charged with DUI

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say Susanne Bressi, age 42, was charged with a DUI on May 31 after troopers witnessed her driving without a front tire. Officials said they saw Bressi’s passenger-side front rim grinding on the pavement at 3:46 PM and conducted a traffic stop where Bressi showed several signs […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old found safe in York County

SPRINGETSTBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police canceled the Amber Alert for 2-year-old Mya Campell at 6:54 PM. Representatives from the State Police announced Mya Campbell was recovered and is safe. State Police also thanked everyone who shared the information for their assistance.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick': Actor Who Plays Bob Is the Son of a '90s Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman has plenty of credits to his name already, with roles in the Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of another actor who spent (fictional) time in a jet cockpit, Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cronenberg
WBRE

Clinton County woman falls victim to puppy scam

ALLISON TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Allison Township, in Clinton County was scammed out of $250 when she tried to buy a dog online. State police say on May 15 the 57-year-old woman reported she was looking to buy a puppy and came across a Facebook ad […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Teen assaults man at a Clinton County high school

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a reported assault that occurred at a Clinton County high school. According to PSP, on April 20 at 3:45 a.m. police were called to Bucktail High School in Chapman Township for a reported assault. Information on the incident is limited at this time. Investigators […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County DA executes search warrant against police

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An investigation is underway in Luzerne County into the illegal purchases of firearms, and a local police station’s evidence locker is at the center of the investigation.   The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is searching for several missing illegal firearms.   Their investigation uncovered Luzerne Borough Police possibly seized […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhs Tapes#Heritage Auctions#The Last Movie#The Los Angeles Times#The Disney Movie Club#Shopdisney#Vhs
WBRE

Two of seven businesses did not card underage buyer in LCE investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming and Tioga counties. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Toddlers play in street while mom buys cigarettes, police say

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say Mary E. Raudabaugh, mother of four, left her children at home on May 26 to go buy cigarettes at a 7-Eleven. Troopers said they observed two children playing in the street at 9:10 P.M. in Lock Haven, PA, and upon further investigation, found two more children […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Police investigate Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Bureau of Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Police were called to the 710 block of Market Street Tuesday at 2:43 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival police say they found evidence that shots were fired. No victims were found or reported to police. Police are asking […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
WBRE

Moosic Police looking for a missing teen

MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Moosic Borough Police Department are currently looking for 17 year old Aylah Decker. According to police Decker was last seen by her family just before 11 PM on June 3. Aylah was last seen wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants. Anyone with information regarding […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Attempted homicide investigation underway in Monroe County

PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Saturday Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Price Township for reports of a man who had been stabbed and a woman screaming for help.   On the way to the reported scene of the crime, EMS and Troopers came across a man, later identified as Matthew Russo, in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in custody after Plains Township standoff

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency response team (SERT) responded to a scene that shut down a road in Luzerne County. Police responded to an active incident on Jumper Road in Plains Township, causing them to shut down the area around 3:00 p.m. Eyewitness News is told by sources close to the investigation that […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Residents shaken up after police standoff

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that the man was unarmed contrary to initial reports. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man barricaded inside his Luzerne County home leads to an hours-long standoff with state and local police. It all happened at the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County inmate’s death ruled a homicide

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County inmate’s death was ruled a homicide by the Lackawanna County Coroner on June 7. Tim Rowland, Chief Lackawanna County Coroner, said Darwin Pasos-Santos, age 32, died on June 1 at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to blunt force head injuries. Officials said Pasos-Santos was admitted to the hospital on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pike County drug dealer sentenced to minimum of 15 years

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Paul J. Wassel Jr. of Taylor, PA, was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison on Friday for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2020. Pike County officials said officers intercepted and searched Wassel’s car on June 25, 2020, and found 2,300 bags of fentanyl in […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

AR-15 stolen from owner’s home in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they received a report of a stolen AR-15 in Ridgebury Township on May 17. Investigators said a black Colt Match Target AR-15 was stolen from a residence on Gee Road in Bradford County sometime between April 24 and May 3. If you have any information regarding […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Victim loses over $3K in loan scam

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman thought she was filing for a loan online but ended up falling victim to a scam and lost thousands of dollars according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim reported to police on March 15 she had fallen victim to an online loan scam, police say. Troopers say […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy