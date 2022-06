The Golden State Warriors stormed back to tie the NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics at a game apiece. The Dubs pulled off a double-digit victory in Game 2, doing it without one of their key depth pieces in Andre Iguodala, who has been battling a knee injury. The veteran forward was experiencing some soreness in the knee, which kept him sidelined for the Finals’ second game. On Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided a crucial update on Iguodala with Game 3 around the corner, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

