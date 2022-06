MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hot diggity dog! The State of Mississippi will have a team in the College World Series to root for! Southern Mississippi will host Ole Miss this weekend in the “Super Regionals”. The winner of this best two of three games will be moving on to the “Holy Land” of College baseball at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha for the 75th College World Series beginning on June 17. Southern Mississippi won the Hattiesburg Regionals by winning two of three from LSU and also besting both Army and Kennesaw State in some nerve racking games at Pete Taylor Park. Southern Miss (47-17) advances to their first Super Regional since 2009. The Eagles played in Omaha in 2009 in their only CWS appearance. Ole Miss, who was the last team selected for this year’s tournament, is making the NCAA selection committee look very good. The No. 3 seeded Rebels defeated Arizona twice and host Miami in the Coral Gables Regionals to advance. Ole Miss (35-22) has been to eight Super Regionals and has made five College World Series appearances.

