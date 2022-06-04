ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands in Los Angeles After ‘The Kardashians’ Reveals Romance Details: Photos

By Nicole Massabrook
 3 days ago

A weekend outing. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles after a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 4.

The two were spotted after the Skims founder's photoshoot looking very smitten. Kardashian, 41, wore a sheer black dress over neon green thigh-high boots. She topped off the look with black sunglasses and a clutch. Davidson, 28, matched his girlfriend in black jeans and sunglasses with a white t-shirt. He accessorized with black-and-white Vans sneakers and a matching bomber jacket.

Their parking lot PDA comes just a couple days after the reality star revealed how their romance started on the Thursday, June 1, episode of Hulu's The Kardashians .

"So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe," the California native explained to the cameras. "I was like, 'Oh s--t. Maybe I just need to try something different.' But Pete does not come to my afterparty and everyone was at my afterparty. He is not giving me the time of day."

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West , with whom she shares four children, after nearly seven years of marriage in February 2021, and she was ready to dive back into the dating world the following fall after meeting the King of Staten Island star.

The Selfish author had to make the first move. "So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey do you have Pete's number?' I text him," she continued. "I wasn't even thinking, 'I am going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--k energy], I need to get out there.' I was basically DTF [down to f--k]."

It turned out to be much more than a physical relationship. After their first kiss on the October SNL episode, the two quickly fell in love, with an insider exclusively telling Us Weekly in December 2021 that bother were " super smitten ."

After Davidson wrapped his seven-season run on Saturday Night Live in May, the two are considering moving in together.

“Their relationship continues to grow. They’re very secure with their relationship and talk future plans and moving in together ,” a source exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month. “They’re looking forward to vacationing together this summer and having romantic alone time. He just wants to make her happy."

Kim said how comfortable she is with her new man on the June 1 episode of The Kardashians , and her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian , said there was an obvious boost in her mood.

"I never knew that you could just be so happy watching a TV series and going to the gym. From someone that I never thought would even go to the gym or has been to the gym before," she told her siblings. "I actually don't care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It is the most refreshing feeling to not feel [like I have to always be perfect]."

Scroll down for more photos of Kim and Davidson from their Saturday outing:

Gold Star
3d ago

For now 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she will dump him and find a new victim in a couple of months and then do the same after that and we will keep hearing about all her lovers year after year 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☝️

Rebecca Hernandez
3d ago

I stopped to look at this picture because she is smiling. It is the first time I have seen her so happy. Maybe he is food for her.

Funnyuask
2d ago

I still don't understand why the paparazzi hounds always describe in detail what celebrities are wearing,? as if you can't see it?

