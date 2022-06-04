Oregon baseball wins big Saturday, stays alive at regional

Ducks have a program-record 26 hits in 18-6 win over Southeast Missouri in loser-out game at Louisville Regional.

The Oregon baseball team used a record-setting day at the plate Saturday, June 4, to extend its season.

The Ducks had a program-record 26 hits and beat Southeast Missouri State 18-6 in a loser-out game at the Louisville Regional.

Oregon (37-24) needs three more wins without a loss to win the regional. The Ducks will face either Louisville or Michigan at 9 a.m. Sunday in another loser-out game.

Brennan Milone went 5 for 6 and Drew Cowley and Josiah Cromwick had four hits apiece in Saturday's win. Through two games at the regional, Milone is 8 for 11 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored.

Every hitter in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

In a seven-run second inning, nine consecutive Oregon batters reached base with one out.

The Ducks added three runs in the fourth inning, four in the sixth and three in the eighth.

"We expect every day that we show up to the field to break records and do great things," Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski said. "It doesn't always work out that way, obviously. But that's the mindset that we try to bring to the park every day."

Isaac Ayon started on the mound, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks through four innings. But three Oregon relievers limited Southeast Missouri to two hits and one run over the final five innings and Matt Dallas earned the win with three innings of one-hit work.

"(Dallas) threw multiple pitches over the plate for a strike," Wasikowski said. "And I think he used his defense very well. I thought Josh Kasevich and the infielders made some real good plays for him.

"It was good to get the relief appearances that we did out of the bullpen to keep us in a position to have pitching for the next two days."

If Oregon wins at 9 a.m. Sunday, it will face the unbeaten team at 1 p.m. Sunday. Should the Ducks win twice on Sunday, they would play at 3 p.m. Monday, June 6, for the regional championship.