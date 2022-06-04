ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon baseball wins big Saturday, stays alive at regional

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HimZ_0g0nTqDO00 Ducks have a program-record 26 hits in 18-6 win over Southeast Missouri in loser-out game at Louisville Regional.

The Oregon baseball team used a record-setting day at the plate Saturday, June 4, to extend its season.

The Ducks had a program-record 26 hits and beat Southeast Missouri State 18-6 in a loser-out game at the Louisville Regional.

Oregon (37-24) needs three more wins without a loss to win the regional. The Ducks will face either Louisville or Michigan at 9 a.m. Sunday in another loser-out game.

Brennan Milone went 5 for 6 and Drew Cowley and Josiah Cromwick had four hits apiece in Saturday's win. Through two games at the regional, Milone is 8 for 11 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored.

Every hitter in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

In a seven-run second inning, nine consecutive Oregon batters reached base with one out.

The Ducks added three runs in the fourth inning, four in the sixth and three in the eighth.

"We expect every day that we show up to the field to break records and do great things," Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski said. "It doesn't always work out that way, obviously. But that's the mindset that we try to bring to the park every day."

Isaac Ayon started on the mound, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks through four innings. But three Oregon relievers limited Southeast Missouri to two hits and one run over the final five innings and Matt Dallas earned the win with three innings of one-hit work.

"(Dallas) threw multiple pitches over the plate for a strike," Wasikowski said. "And I think he used his defense very well. I thought Josh Kasevich and the infielders made some real good plays for him.

"It was good to get the relief appearances that we did out of the bullpen to keep us in a position to have pitching for the next two days."

If Oregon wins at 9 a.m. Sunday, it will face the unbeaten team at 1 p.m. Sunday. Should the Ducks win twice on Sunday, they would play at 3 p.m. Monday, June 6, for the regional championship.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M set to name Trisha Ford new softball coach

According to a report by rounding third softball the Aggies have found their replacement for Jo Evans as their head softball coach. Trisha Ford, who has spent the last 6 years as the head coach of the Lady Sun Devils of Arizona State University has agreed to join the Aggies in the same role. In her 6 years at ASU, Ford’s teams won 212 games, and made 5 post-season appearances (the Covid shortened 2020 season the only exception), including one Women’s College World Series birth in 2018, and a PAC-12 championship and Super Regionals appearance in 2022. The Aggies will look to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy