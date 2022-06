WALNUT CREEK – The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will consider creating an ordinance requiring city gun owners to safely store their firearms in a residence. A staff report for Tuesday's meeting points out California already has a law that "makes it a crime for a person to negligently store or leave a firearm in any location within premises under the person's custody or control, and do so when the owner knows, or should know, that a child is likely to gain access to it without a parent or guardian's permission, unless reasonable action is taken by the person...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO