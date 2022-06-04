ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Umpires announced for Tennessee-Campbell game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu8my_0g0nOci900

The NCAA Tournament started Friday with regional play.

The Vols are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and are hosting the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech are also competing in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols (54-7) will play Campbell on Saturday (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will play the winner of the Statesboro Regional in Super Regional play.

Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro are competing in the Statesboro Regional.

NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional: Umpires for Tennessee-Campbell game

HP: Joe Maiden

1B: Casey Moser

2B: Greg Street

3B: Sal Giacomontonio

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Greensboro#Umpires#Greg Street#Tennessee Campbell#The Ncaa Tournament#Sec Network#The Knoxville Regional#Georgia Southern#Texas Tech#Hp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy