Umpires announced for Tennessee-Campbell game

The NCAA Tournament started Friday with regional play.

The Vols are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and are hosting the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech are also competing in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols (54-7) will play Campbell on Saturday (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will play the winner of the Statesboro Regional in Super Regional play.

Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro are competing in the Statesboro Regional.

NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional: Umpires for Tennessee-Campbell game

HP: Joe Maiden

1B: Casey Moser

2B: Greg Street

3B: Sal Giacomontonio