Potential Tropical Cyclone Fails to Develop, but lashes Florida with Floods and Winds; Watches Posted for Bermuda

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the National Hurricane Center initially thought Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 would develop into Tropical Storm Alex prior to impacting Florida last night, that did not happen; however, Florida was still lashed by strong, gusty winds and heavy, flooding rains. Now, questions remain with where this system will go and how...

Tampa Bay Times

Most of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; cases hit 10,200 a day

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed 7% and hospitalizations jumped another 20% in the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3. Three-quarters of Floridians now live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts and hospitalizations meet the CDC’s criteria for “high” levels in 23 Florida counties — including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The CDC recommends that residents there wear masks inside indoor public spaces, make sure their vaccinations are up to date and get tested if they show symptoms.
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
CBS Miami

Storms leaves roads underwater, cars stalled out

MIAMI BEACH – Across South Florida, roads are underwater and cars are stalled out."It's a long-term concern," says Anthony Touzard, who lives on Miami Beach."It's scary.  A little anxious to see if I'll make it through," says Shay Tarver of Miami Beach.Hallandale Beach taking one of the hardest hits.  A woman we talked to says her home is flooded."The whole entire house is flooded," says Tiana Bryant of Hallandale Beach. "It's like 3 or 4 inches of water."Tania Bryant noticed water seeping in around 3 a.m.  Now her and her six children are doing what they can to get it...
CBS Miami

Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.
The Veracity Report

Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.
L. Cane

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.

