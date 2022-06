‘U Pick’ blueberry farms are opening across the Coast. Bounds Blueberry Farm in Wiggins opened last week and need your help harvesting their berries. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the ‘u pick’ is open at Bounds Blueberry Farm in Wiggins. You can fill a gallon bucket with fresh berries for just $10. Picker Charna Smith said, “I buy about ten gallons a year and I’m on my last gallon from last year. So, it’s time to get some more.”

WIGGINS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO