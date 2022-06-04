St. Patrick’s worship site celebrates 100th anniversary

People gathered at St. Patrick’s Church, worship site for St. Andrew Parish in Wilkes-Barre, on Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first time Mass was celebrated at that location, which was before the church was completely built. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

“I haven’t been here for 67 years,” Tom Mooney told Deacon Bill Behm late Saturday afternoon, shortly after he entered St. Patrick’s Church, the worship site for St. Andrew Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

“Welcome home,” Behm said with a handshake. “Once you’re part of St. Pat’s, you’re always part of St. Pat’s.”

Many people appeared to be feeling at home at St. Patrick’s on Saturday evening as members and friends of the parish community gathered for the 100th anniversary of the first Mass celebrated on the site.

On June 4, 1922 the church — an imposing marble structure built in the Byzantine style — was not yet completed but its foundation was. That’s where three Masses for Pentecost Sunday, 50 days after Easter 1922, were celebrated.

Mooney, who writes history and genealogy columns for the Times Leader, learned about the anniversary through his research.

When the Times Leader told Deacon Behm, the parish life coordinator, about the upcoming anniversary a few weeks ago, he quickly planned the Anniversary Mass and a reception.

“My mother and her family would have been here for that first Mass 100 years ago,” said Mooney, who attended St. Patrick’s as a youth.

As people mingled after the Anniversary Mass, other worshippers shared similar stories.

“Both of my grandmothers, most likely, would have been here,” said long-time parishioner Kathy Smith, who also recalled that her parents, Tom and Marie Bromfield, met in church.

“My mother would be sitting there with her family (during Mass) and my father would be sitting behind her and pestering her,” Smith said, noting that when her father got old enough to show his admiration without pinching or poking, he announced, “This is the girl I’m going to marry.”

Another parishioner, Karen Edwards, said she grew up hearing that her grandfather, Patsy McGowan, had physically helped to build St. Patrick’s.

Designed by architect Vincent Russoniello, the church was built of marble that was cut in Italy. On Saturday, Behm said the marble had originally been intended for a basilica in Rome, then for a large church in New York City. After both of those projects fell through, a bid from the first pastor of St. Patrick’s, the Rev. John Lynott, was accepted.

“It’s been a wonderful journey of 100 years of faith,” Behm said.

The Anniversary Mass was celebrated by the Rev. Gerald Shantillo, vicar general of the Diocese of Scranton, who represented Bishop Joseph Bambera. Joining him on the altar were Deacon Behm, sacramental minister the Rev. Joseph Kearney; former pastors the Rev. Andrew Sinnott and the Rev. Jack Kilpatrick and Deacon Francis Bradigan.

“Incredible things do spring from humble origins,” the Rev. Shantillo said in his homily, reflecting on the early Masses in the basement. “To think 400 families started all of this.”

Asking the crowd to “imagine a map of the world,” Shantillo suggested that if there was a red pin on the map for every good effect that had come from seeds of faith planted at St. Patrick’s during the last century, “I think we would be overwhelmed with how red the map would look.”