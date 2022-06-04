ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ginger Roux combines Asian and Creole flavors at a new CBD hotel

By BETH D'ADDONO
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine the mashup of traditional chicken and andouille gumbo with Chinese pot stickers and the stage is set for something different. All the ingredients of traditional Creole gumbo — sausage, chicken, the holy trinity — are condensed into a filling that is tucked into a square of tender dough. The hand-formed...

www.nola.com

uptownmessenger.com

La Patrona brings a fresh taste of Mexico to the Riverbend

La Patrona serves authentic Mexican food in the Riverbend at 575 S. Carrollton Ave. The restaurant is run by Edwin Alonzo and Veronica Cardona, the former proprietors of La Mansión, which operated on Dublin Street from 2015 to 2021. Alonzo and Cardona are from Guatemala. Cardona cooked at a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans Food News - June 2022

Maine native and professional pizza-lover Zander White has taken his pandemic-born pie pop-up (frequently found at Zony Mash) and is turning it into a brick and mortar business Uptown on Baronne Street. White's "Pops" instilled in him a love of all things pizza, and they tried the best pies in the Northeastern part of the country (New York, Boston, New Haven, etc.) before moving to New Orleans. His first jobs were working in local pizza parlors "washing dishes, tossing dough, and making pies," but his homemade versions were always better. "There's just something special about a thin, crispy charred crust that can't be beat," exclaims White. White's pies are made with quality ingredients and a lot of heart, from the OG pepperoni or spicy meatball with fresh jalapenos to the "Bambino" with minced garlic, pepperoni cups, local Italian sausage, and.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Sushi Creep: Only in NOLA

It was the twenty-tweens and I was visiting New Orleans. Catching up with my high school buddy Michael Weber, who I always refer to as Bjorn. We were in our 30’s then. Bjorn is one of those singular characters who broke the mold… as Hunter Thompson would say: “A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This June 10th Weekend

First up, celebrate the grand opening of the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in the heart of the Warehouse District! Although the museum opened a year ago, it finally will have the grand opening we've always dreamed of on June 11 and 12. The weekend is jampacked with fun events for the whole family in support of the southern Jewish experience and all are invited and welcome to join. Mazel tov! 818 Howard Ave., https://msje.org/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelweekly.com

New Orleans' new and renovated boutique hotels

The pandemic did not stop hotel development in New Orleans, which saw at least 13 new properties open in 2020 and 2021 and into this year. Big names include the city's first Four Seasons-branded property, with more than 300 rooms, the 200-key Virgin Hotels New Orleans and the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, which all opened in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Painted over Fat City mural, once part of a beautification effort, sparks dismay

For decades, Fat City was known as Jefferson Parish's counterpart to Bourbon Street, a place to drink and party. As the glitz wore off, Jefferson political and business leaders sought to recast the area as a family-friendly zone with a greater emphasis on dining and shopping. Part of that rebranding included a mural program begun some eight years ago that eventually commissioned murals on the sides of 10 buildings, each to remain up for 10 years.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

'Queer as Folk' party, Cajun-Zydeco Fest, NOWFE and more New Orleans events coming up June 7-13

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s free festival features music by Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Express, Sean Ardoin, Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band, Soul Creole and the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band on Saturday. Sunday’s lineup includes Rosie Ledet, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Yvette Landry & the Jukes and Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes and the Louisiana Sunspots. The Savoy Doucet Cajun Band performs at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center at 8 p.m. Friday, June 10 (tickets $10). The festival includes an art market and food vendors in Louis Armstrong Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Find details at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Essence Announces Daytime Experience Line-Up

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., recently announced its 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Unbeatable Daytime and Nighttime Experiences Presented by Coca-Cola. Taking place June 30- July 3 (Thursday-Sunday), this multi-day experience of programming will be sure to entertain, empower, inspire, and educate. Simultaneously, the virtual presence will continue to extend to ESSENCE’s dedicated global audience and feature their own virtual host, performances, summits, panels and more including leading musical artists, influencers, and experts from around the world.
theadvocate.com

Legislature creates Dew Drop - America's Rock 'n Roll Museum in New Orleans

Plans to create a museum in the old Dew Drop Inn in New Orleans received authorization from the state Legislature on Sunday, along with $1 million in funding. The money will pay for the initial engineering and architectural work and to hire a staffer to start the project, said Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, and a self-described fan of the early rock ‘n roll period in the 1950s and 1960s in New Orleans that featured the Dew Drop Inn.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After Ida, this New Orleans hardware store owner made a massive bet on recovery. It paid off.

When Harry's Ace Hardware on Magazine Street announced in December it was closing, there was much nostalgic lamenting about the death of the traditional Main Street shop. At the time, the owners cited rising costs, competition from online and big box home-improvement retailers, and the effect of storms like Hurricane Ida for making the business untenable after four generations of continuous operation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

