Hotel design changed in latest Project Pascalis plans, Newberry Street to remain open for traffic

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago

Updated designs for Project Pascalis have been released, with the scale of the planned hotel reduced and the historic grid of downtown Aiken kept intact.

The hotel design was tweaked after public input, being reduced to 46 feet in height with four stories instead of the originally planned 55-foot, five-story building.

This rendering of the original hotel design for Project Pascalis shows input the community gave, leading Raines to make design changes. (Credit/Raines) Photo courtesy of Raines Development

Raines Development, the designer, estimates they will invest $25 million to build the hotel, which will still be 100 rooms. The building is proposed to be built at the former Hotel Aiken site after that structure is demolished.

Also, plans for the project to extend into Newberry Street have been adjusted, meaning the street will continue to be open for two-way traffic and parking.

The new plans were posted on the Aiken Municipal Development Commission website this weekend.

These changes come prior to a planned Tuesday drop-in session where residents can view the latest designs and leave index cards with comments in a corresponding box with each image.

The session will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. It is being hosted by the Aiken Downtown Development Association.

Written feedback received will be recorded and published on the ADDA and/or the Aiken Municipal Development Commission's websites for the public to see, according to Haley Knight, the ADDA's executive director.

Raines Development architect Stephen Overcash and Project Manager Brandon Graham will be present Tuesday, along with Tim O'Briant, Aiken's economic development director and executive director of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission.

The Project Pascalis footprint is bounded by Laurens Street, Richland Avenue, Newberry Street and Park Avenue, with plans to build a hotel, apartments, parking garage and conference center.

The proposed apartments and parking garage would be located at the corner of Newberry Street and Richland Avenue.

The potential conference center would be housed in the old Aiken Municipal Building on Park Avenue.

