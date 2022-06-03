ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England bowled out for 141 by New Zealand in their first innings

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jaw26_0g0n5U6100
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2022 England's Ben Foakes in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - England were all out for 141 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 132, with the hosts leading by nine runs on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee picked up 4-55, while Trent Boult took 3-21.

Zak Crawley was the top-scorer for England with 43 runs, while Alex Lees made 25 as the rest of their batting order suffered a collapse.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Liverpool Club Legend Weighs in on Paris Fiasco

If you haven’t read the excellent first-hand account from Jordan of what it was like to be a Liverpool fan in Paris last weekend, you should. We’ve discussed the conditions that the fans were under at length here, as well as the abysmal response and non-apology statement that UEFA put out immediately after it was clear that blaming fans in the face of unquestionable video evidence wouldn’t work. For Liverpool’s executives, the entire situation was unacceptable.
UEFA
BBC

South Asian referee Sunny Gill promoted to EFL

Sunny Gill has become the first South Asian referee in the English Football League since his dad, Jarnail, in 2010. Gill has been promoted to the EFL from the National League by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) - the body responsible for refereeing appointments in English leagues. "It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Blake Austin: Leeds Rhinos half-back extends contract to 2023

Half-back Blake Austin has extended his deal with Leeds Rhinos until the end of the 2023 Super League season. The 31-year-old moved to Headingley for 2022 after three seasons at Warrington Wolves, and has scored three tries in 13 games for the Blue and Amber. Australia-born Great Britain international Austin...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Zak Crawley
BBC

Hugo Ekitike: Newcastle in talks to sign Stade de Reims striker

Newcastle are in talks to sign Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, although it is understood there is still a long way to go in completing a deal. Eddie Howe's side were interested in the 19-year-old in January, but a move fell through when Ekitike wanted to finish the season in France.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mane, Spence, Gavi, Matic, Luiz

Liverpool have rejected an opening £25m bid from Bayern Munich for 30-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane. (Times - subscription required) Tottenham are preparing to step up their interest in Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 21, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Express) Liverpool have ended their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

League to hold first official events in Africa, including talent camp

June 7 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) will hold its first official events in Africa later this month, as it works to build its international footprint. The events will take place in Ghana and include a talent identification camp on June 21 and 22, with 40 players from across the continent expected to participate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bowled#Bowler#Christian
The Associated Press

Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Belgium’s next 2 games

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the national team’s next two Nations League matches because of the ankle injury he picked up against the Netherlands, coach Roberto Martinez said Tuesday. Lukaku has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Poland and won’t play at Wales...
SOCCER
BBC

Wales: World Cup qualifiers still benefiting from Speed impact - Coleman

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman says the 2022 World Cup qualifiers are still benefiting from the impact of his predecessor Gary Speed. Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final to reach Qatar where Robert Page's men will face USA, Iran and England at the group stage in November. Coleman...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy