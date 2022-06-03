Watch: England feel the heat as Mitchell, Blundell add 80 runs

England talisman Joe Root scripted history at Lord’s on Sunday, becoming the joint-fastest to 10,000 runs in Test cricket. The ex-England skipper struck his 26th hundred in the longest format as the hosts beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first Test of the three-match series. Root breached the 10,000-run barrier in Tests at the age of 31 years & 157 days, matching the legendary Alastair Cook, who took the same number of years and days to reach the milestone. And his heroics came in for instant praise from the ex-India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly who described him as “an all-time great.”

