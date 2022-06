After organizing a stack of vinyl and logging into Spinitron, the station’s DJ system for cataloging the music they play, Jake Beck flipped a coin. It landed on jazz. “I brought a bigger eclectic assortment of vinyl today, ranging from country to jazz to bossa nova,” Beck explains. Then he begins his 10 a.m. radio show. “Morning, Eugene. Thanks for tuning in to KWVA Eugene 88.1 FM here on this rather disgusting Monday morning. My name is DJ Bean and Cheese, and we’re here live in-studio with another rendition of ‘No Problem.’”

1 DAY AGO