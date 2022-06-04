Softball Slideshow: Pendleton/Griswold 2, Wilsonville 0
Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's loss to Pendleton/Griswold.
Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.
So here's a slideshow of the best images from the the Wilsonville softball team's 2-0 loss to Pendleton/Griswold in the Class 5A state softball championship at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, June 4.
