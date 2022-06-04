ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Refugees Revive a Fading City

By Susan Hartman
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UN0cD_0g0muhL900
Pri Paw, who is Karen and grew up in a Thai refugee camp, leaves food and water on the Buddhist altar at her home in Utica, N.Y. on April 27, 2022. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

At 8 on a recent morning, Pri Paw brought small bowls — of rice and fried salmon with bamboo shoots — to the Buddhist altar in her family’s living room in Utica, New York.

Then she rang a bell, sat on the floor and bowed.

“Sometimes I do it, sometimes my mom,” Paw, 27, said about the daily ritual. “I don’t pray, but my mom does.”

The family had a similar altar in the bamboo hut in the Thai refugee camp where they lived for 15 years.

Her mother, Ma Cha Pi, had been up for hours. Her father, Priki Dee, works the night shift at a factory and wakes about 10 a.m. Dee, 52, bought the down-at-the-heels house from the city in 2013 for $16,650. Friends and a brother-in-law helped him put together a cash payment; a friend guided him through the paperwork. Another friend who is a contractor helped him renovate it.

He wanted more for Paw, and the house was only part of it. When the family arrived in Utica from the refugee camp in 2009, Paw was 15, extremely shy and able to speak only Karen, the language of the Karen ethnic group in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. Yet she graduated in the top 10 of her high school class and later earned a college degree.

“It makes them proud when they look at the diplomas,” Paw said about her parents, who still speak only Karen. “It’s a sign their kids will live a better life than in the camp.”

“In the camp there was no electricity,” she said; her older sister, Nu Win, accidentally started a fire when studying by candlelight. In Utica, Paw’s bedroom is strung with lights. She has a desk and a tall mirror. She’s applying for jobs as a medical assistant and studying for an insurance certification exam so she can one day sell life insurance.

For refugees building new lives in America, home is safety, comfort — everything. It’s a place to try to figure out an unfamiliar world — and make choices. A place to celebrate traditions with family and embrace new ones. And for many, it’s a place to begin healing from the trauma of war and persecution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHziX_0g0muhL900
A young member of the Omeragic family, who fled the war in Bosnia, carries food prepared in their bakery to their apartment upstairs in Utica, N.Y., April 27, 2022. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

Paw and her family are part of a remarkable migration to Utica, helping to turn around a once-fading manufacturing town. Utica had been home to companies like General Electric that provided thousands of jobs. But as in other manufacturing towns across the country, plants started downsizing and eventually closed.

Utica’s population, which stood at 100,000 in 1960, plunged. By the 1990s, arson had destroyed many homes. But Bosnians, who fled the Balkan conflict and arrived with educations and building skills, bought hundreds of the run-down houses in East Utica, which had been predominantly Italian. In the 2000s, there was a surge of refugees from Myanmar, including the Karen, like Paw and her family, who were persecuted by the Burmese military and fled to camps in Thailand.

The refugees and their families make up about a quarter of Utica’s population of about 60,000, according to Shelly Callahan, executive director of the Center, a nonprofit that has resettled about 17,000 refugees in Utica over the past four decades.

“The refugees stemmed the decline,” Callahan said.

Ukrainians are next, she said.

Many refugees work as housekeepers, custodians and cooks at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, one of the largest employers in Oneida County (where Utica is the county seat). Others work at Chobani, the yogurt factory in New Berlin, owned by Hamdi Ulukaya, the entrepreneur who immigrated from Turkey in 1994. Since Utica’s housing costs have risen, and refugees need a car to make the trip, the casino is building 50 landscaped apartment units nearby. A three-bedroom apartment will rent for $750.

Refugees have been able to carve out new lives, partly because Utica’s housing has been affordable. Still, a two-bedroom apartment that cost about $600 five years ago now costs about $800.

The relative affordability comes with an invisible risk lurking in the apartments where many refugees live: Most of Utica’s housing stock — as in other Rust Belt towns — was built before 1978, when the federal government banned consumer use of lead-based paint.

The city has a higher rate of lead poisoning in children than Flint, Michigan. In recent years, there has been a push to test very young children and to educate refugees on how to mitigate the lead dangers.

The Somali Bantu, a community of about 2,000 people, weren’t welcomed with open arms as the Bosnians were.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klb9z_0g0muhL900
The Omeragic family, who fled the war in Bosnia, pray before Iftar dinner during Ramadan at their home above their bakery in Utica, N.Y., April 27, 2022. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

“The Bosnians came with resources — and white skin,” said Kathryn Stam, an anthropology professor at SUNY Polytechnic.

Yet, in recent years, the Somali Bantus have made strides. Many now own their own homes, and dozens of their children are now enrolled at Mohawk Valley Community College and other schools.

‘A Big Kitchen, a Big Sofa’

When Mohamed Ganiso first saw the run-down house, images sprang into his head.

“I wanted it to look good for my big family,” he said. “I wanted a big kitchen, a big sofa.”

Ganiso’s sofa is plush and deep brown. It’s where he relaxes after a week hauling cargo cross-country. Relatives stop by. His children stream into the living room and sit with him as he watches TV.

Each of his nine children — except the 2-month-old — has his or her own room in their rambling two-story house.

“But when Dad comes home, the younger kids sleep downstairs to be near him,” his wife, Lul Mohamed, 44, said.

The couple, members of the Somali Bantu tribe, have covered the windows, walls and doors with colorful fabric and tapestries.

“It’s a bad habit,” Ganiso said ruefully. The fabric makes the house darker. “All Somali like color.”

Ganiso, 42, who owns a trucking company, bought the two-family house for $55,000 in 2012. He converted it into a single-family home. It’s a far cry from the two-room mud hut where he lived with about a dozen relatives in a Kenyan refugee camp.

“You sometimes wait up to three hours to get water,” he recalled about his 11 years in the camps. “We used to say, ‘We’re in a jail that doesn’t have walls.’”

Putting War Behind Him

LuPway Doh said he felt lucky: In 2014, he bought a spacious two-family home in East Utica, once the heart of the Italian American community, for $97,500. His mother and brother live downstairs.

“The American way, there’s more privacy,” he said, “but less fun, less people to talk to.”

But he remembers when there was no silence: He was born in the tiny village of Thoo Mweh Hta, on the border between Myanmar and Thailand, and when the sounds of bombing and gunfire came close, his family — who are Karen — would run to a Thai village an hour away, crossing the powerful Salween River. When fighting subsided, they would return.

His family made it to Utica in 2011.

Now a college adviser at On Point for College, a nonprofit organization that assists low-income students, he manages to push away memories of war when he hikes on Bald Mountain in the Adirondacks.

“By the time I reach the top,” he said, “I feel better.”

When he purchased the house, it was in move-in condition. The other wood-frame houses on the block are also well cared for. The block is diverse: Italian American, African American and refugee families.

In his backyard, Doh grows the vegetables of his country: long beans and chiles. In his house are bits of nature: He has a fish tank. Two bunnies reside in a hutch; in his village, he kept pet rabbits.

A few months ago, his life changed: Doh, 40, married Sandar, 36, a Karen woman he met online about 2014; she was working as a caregiver for older adults in Singapore.

Wedding pictures now hang on the walls. A large photo shows the couple in traditional clothing, holding hands as they cross a stream.

Beef Goulash and Chicken Riggies

Like Doh, Mersiha Omeragic wanted to leave her memories of war behind.

“We’re not taking anything with us,” she told her husband. “I want everything new, new, new!”

In 2021, Omeragic and her husband, Hajrudin, moved out of the house they bought when they got engaged — and moved into the apartment above their new restaurant, just a few miles away. They plan to sell the house.

The new living arrangement will save money; they were juggling 11 credit cards from renovating the restaurant. And it keeps their four children, who range from 11 to 23, close by.

The three-bedroom apartment, which Hajrudin Omeragic renovated with the help of their two oldest sons, is modern.

“I like clean spaces,” his wife, 47, said. “I don’t like a lot of stuff.”

There are no objects related to Bosnia, except for a few handmade plaques on the wall.

“I have memories of everything,” said Mersiha Omeragic, who was separated from her mother during the war. They reunited in 1993, but a decade later her mother died of cancer. “I had too much of the past.”

Her mother’s red silk blouse, clean and pressed, hangs in Omeragic’s closet.

“That stayed,” she said.

Unlike his wife, Hajrudin Omeragic, 53, confronts the past. He fought in Bosnia for three years and then was a prisoner of war. Later, he was in treatment for trauma.

“The psychologist said, ‘When anyone asks you about the war, talk, talk, talk!’” he recalled.

In the restaurant’s basement, he keeps boxes of beloved things: traditional Bosnian rugs and costumes, pictures, prayer beads and shoes.

On a recent evening — the 27th night of Ramadan — the family was joyously in the present. The couple cooked the iftar meal in their restaurant kitchen.

Then they all trooped up the stairs, carrying platters of beef goulash, Turkish pizza and chicken riggies, the Italian American pasta dish native to Utica, into their new home.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 703

Richard Lavey
3d ago

They are praying and it expresses how grateful they are. Those children will probably grow up to be owners of some business or even more. Lets be happy for them. They get a second chance.

Reply(119)
243
Bobbi Eide
3d ago

Now THESE imigrants have done very well for themselves! THESE are the kinds of "immigrants" we should be welcoming. But what we have at the southern border is NOT what immigration is for. ❤️🇺🇸

Reply(1)
56
Rodolfo Hernandez
3d ago

History of the United States shows it has been built with immigrants. As long as they come LEGALLY they have the opportunity to make a decent prosperous life, some get to do it, some don't, that is part of life. Opportunities are for those who has a commitment to study and work hard, sacrifice and delayed gratification is the rule. It is very rewarding to get the harvest of you work at the end. Good luck for those who win taking the challenge never pretending the government will give them all for free. Welcome to America. Let's make it great for ever.

Reply(3)
30
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Society
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
KISSIMMEE, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamdi Ulukaya
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
Smithonian

This Huge Underground City May Have Been a Refuge for 70,000 Early Christians

Persecuted by the Romans, early Christians in what is now Turkey went underground—literally. Archaeologists have found evidence of a massive subterranean city they believe was designed for just that purpose. The city is thought to have housed roughly 70,000 people in the second and third centuries C.E., Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe reports.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burma#Thai#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Fortune

The ultra-wealthy are abandoning the American Dream for second residences in Portugal and Greece: The rise of the Golden Visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It seems as if the chaos and general bleakness of life in the U.S. is just too much to deal with. The ongoing pandemic, the higher cost of living, increased political division, and a climate disaster have all fostered a sense of general malaise.
IMMIGRATION
deseret.com

New omicron subvariants BA.4 BA.5 are worrying experts

New COVID-19 infections may be declining in some states, like Michigan and Vermont, but a challenging summer lies ahead as new omicron variants worry experts. Driving the news: Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are now gaining ground against the dominant strains BA.2.12.1 and BA.2, making up 6% to 7%, respectively, of new infections in the United States last month, according to CNN.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Canadian woman, 31, who applied for assisted suicide pauses request after well-wishers donate $65k to her

A 31-year-old woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after struggling to find safe affordable housing has said that her life has been turned around by support she received from telling her story. The Toronto woman spoke to CTV News in April about her pending approval for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Using the pseudonym Denise, she said she applied partly because she was experiencing chemical sensitivities in her apartment that was filled with smoke and fumes that worsened her condition. She said the support she has received - including thousands of dollars in donations from well-wishers...
HEALTH
The New York Times

The New York Times

242K+
Followers
1K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy