As Battles Rage, Ukraine Rejects Macron Plea not to ‘Humiliate’ Russia

Ukrainian soldiers atop an armored fighting vehicle in an area near Kramatorsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, June 4, 2022. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — As Ukrainian troops tried to claw back territory and stave off a blistering Russian assault along the country’s eastern front, the government Saturday sought also to repel a demand by President Emmanuel Macron of France that Moscow not be humiliated to improve chances of reaching a diplomatic solution.

“We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means,” Macron said in an interview with French newspapers. “I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded with a scathing post on social media.

“Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it,” Kuleba wrote. Instead, he argued, peace and the saving of lives could best be achieved by Russia being “put in its place.”

The exchange comes as the war has settled into what seems increasingly destined to be a slog.

The Ukrainians and Russians both said Saturday that they were inflicting decisive losses against each other in the battle for Sievierodonetsk, the last major city in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine still under Ukrainian control.

Russia’s airstrikes provided cover to their troops engaged in the bitter fighting in the city. And Russian troops continued to target the last remaining bridge into Sievierodonetsk to keep Ukraine from moving reinforcements, food and medicine into a city that has become the main theater of war and the focus of Russia’s war machine.

The intensity of the Russian attack and frequency of Russian reinforcements to Sievierodonetsk led to predictions that the city would soon fall. But Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, who recently had a dour prognosis for the city’s survival, told Ukraine’s national television that Ukrainian troops had retaken 20% of the territory they had lost.

As Ukrainian forces try to take back territory in the east, its State Emergency Services has removed 127,393 explosive devices from regions that were occupied by Russia early in the war, according to a report by the United Nations Development Program.

The family of Roman Tkachenko grieves as he is laid to rest at a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Nicole Tung/The New York Times)

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Yulia Blahodatnyy embraces her daughter Sasha while her niece Anna looks on as they grieve over the death of her husband, Oleksandr Blahodatnyy, who died on March 3 after being shot by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Nicole Tung/The New York Times)