Politics

As Battles Rage, Ukraine Rejects Macron Plea not to ‘Humiliate’ Russia

By Andrew E. Kramer and Jason Horowitz
The New York Times
The New York Times
 3 days ago
Ukrainian soldiers atop an armored fighting vehicle in an area near Kramatorsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, June 4, 2022. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — As Ukrainian troops tried to claw back territory and stave off a blistering Russian assault along the country’s eastern front, the government Saturday sought also to repel a demand by President Emmanuel Macron of France that Moscow not be humiliated to improve chances of reaching a diplomatic solution.

“We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means,” Macron said in an interview with French newspapers. “I am convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded with a scathing post on social media.

“Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it,” Kuleba wrote. Instead, he argued, peace and the saving of lives could best be achieved by Russia being “put in its place.”

The exchange comes as the war has settled into what seems increasingly destined to be a slog.

The Ukrainians and Russians both said Saturday that they were inflicting decisive losses against each other in the battle for Sievierodonetsk, the last major city in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine still under Ukrainian control.

Russia’s airstrikes provided cover to their troops engaged in the bitter fighting in the city. And Russian troops continued to target the last remaining bridge into Sievierodonetsk to keep Ukraine from moving reinforcements, food and medicine into a city that has become the main theater of war and the focus of Russia’s war machine.

The intensity of the Russian attack and frequency of Russian reinforcements to Sievierodonetsk led to predictions that the city would soon fall. But Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, who recently had a dour prognosis for the city’s survival, told Ukraine’s national television that Ukrainian troops had retaken 20% of the territory they had lost.

As Ukrainian forces try to take back territory in the east, its State Emergency Services has removed 127,393 explosive devices from regions that were occupied by Russia early in the war, according to a report by the United Nations Development Program.

The family of Roman Tkachenko grieves as he is laid to rest at a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Nicole Tung/The New York Times)

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Yulia Blahodatnyy embraces her daughter Sasha while her niece Anna looks on as they grieve over the death of her husband, Oleksandr Blahodatnyy, who died on March 3 after being shot by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Nicole Tung/The New York Times)

Comments / 27

Joe Btfsplk
1d ago

I got news for Macron, Putin and Russia are already humiliated. Imagine being stalemated by a Jewish comedian and dancer in stilettos!!! And Russia is losing generals like Biden is losing popularity!!!

Reply
11
kingfish420
2d ago

this macron guy keeps saying this stuff is he somehow connected with Putin? I'm not figuring this guy out at all

Reply
16
Guest
2d ago

Macron is a "Obama-Hillary" type of politician. He would LOVE to give the Russians half of Ukraine so he could win a Nobel Peace Priźe through HIS negotiations.

Reply(4)
19
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
The New York Times

The New York Times

