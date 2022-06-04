Watch now: Replica of historic railbus unveiled at museum in Grafton, Ill.

GODFREY - Mia, a 2-3-year-old Shepherd mix, who is friendly and cute, sadly was brought to 5A's because her former owners "had no room for her."
Mia is friendly and playful, but can also be rambunctious. She has been around adults and children up to the age of 10. Mia would love an active, happy family to live with forever.
To adopt an animal from Alton's Five A's, which stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association, come out to the shelter and visit the animals. The no-kill shelter is open daily from 11a.m.-3 p.m. Come visit with the animals, fill out some needed paperwork and pay the adoption fee. 5A's is located at 5430 N. Alby St., in Godfrey.
EDWARDSVILLE - Pat Brandmeyer of Albers was the big winner in the Big-Bona Raffle at Bonifest this past weekend. Shown above is the draw for the winning ticket. Brandmeyer captured $50,000 for the top prize in the raffle. The second-place winner was Evan Kiel, of Wildwood, MO., of $1,250, and...
ST. LOUIS – Fresh food made to order and from scratch. Dairy King has two locations to visit in Illinois: one in Breese, and the other in Trenton. Come hungry and bring your pickiest eater because the menu is so open, everyone finds a favorite dish! We invite you to be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to Dairy King! For more details, please visit Edairyking.com.
ALTON – Ten people were rescued from an idled boat in the Mississippi River Sunday evening. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer said the department received a call at 6:42 p.m. Sunday about a stranded boat between the Clark Bridge and the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.
GRANITE CITY - Musical duo Scott and Mechelle will take the stage at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City as part of the city's annual Music in the Park series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Scott and Mechelle are an acoustic duo covering artists such as: Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Ellie King.
The music in the park series will continue every Wednesday until Oct. 26.
ST. LOUIS – A family-owned garden shop with locations in Imperial and St. Louis will close at the end of June. Bayer’s Garden Shop located at 5926 Old State Road and 3401 Hampton Avenue said in a Facebook post that it’s closing due to increasing operating costs and staffing shortages. The business has spanned 81 […]
JLL Capital Markets has closed the $40.75 million sale of Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot regional shopping center anchored by ALDI and Total Wine & More in the St. Louis-area community of Fairview. JLL represented the seller, Acadia Realty Trust. Jenel Real Estate acquired the asset. Visited by approximately 5.14 million...
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired award-winning journalist and St. Louis native Laura Barczewski as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist. Barczewski comes to St. Louis from WPMI NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama where she worked as a reporter and anchor. Before Alabama, Barczewski worked as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor at WHO-HD Channel 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.
A Jefferson County teacher is accused of sending inappropriate photos to three separate juveniles via social media. A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. After decades of...
ST. LOUIS – A home in Frontenac is on the market for $3.75 million and it’s complete with Bass Pro-Esque fish tanks. The 12,000-square-foot home at 22 Countryside Lane has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a five-car garage. It was built in 2015 and sits on 1.6 acres. The fish tanks in the basement look […]
This year, nine phenomenal candidates are participating in the 69th consecutive New Melle Festival Queen Pageant Program. Front, sitting: (L-R) Miss Calais Smith of Defiance, sponsored by Porky Joerling Trucking; Miss Briana Welge of Wentzville, sponsored by New Melle 411; Miss Maleah Auping of Marthasville, sponsored by Karrenbrock Construction; Miss Sydney Deason of Foristell, sponsored by Sorenson Kennels; and Miss Taylor Brewer of Foristell, sponsored by Main Street Real Estate.
ST. LOUIS — A beloved south St. Louis and Imperial garden nursery will be permanently closing its doors at the end of the month. Bayer’s Garden Shop announced its business is closing, citing “dramatic increases in operating costs” along with a staffing shortage. The garden center...
One of the things I'm interested in the most is paranormal. Everything about it fascinates me. I don't wait for the spirits to come to me, I seek them out. I'm constantly searching for places that are thought to be haunted by spirits. This time my search lead me to...
EAST ALTON – Mississippi River Network Policy Director Maisah Khan will speak 7 p.m. June 21 at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton .
A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois. Local power companies prepare for potential summer …. How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms …. Cori Bush pushes for government funding of food company. Science Center previews Jurassic World: Dominion. Organization celebrates 100 years by making more...
MADISON - The steam from sizzling burgers on the grill circled Bernard Long Jr.'s head Sunday. He was well into his long day of rustling up burgers in an infield stand at World Wide Technology Raceway and there was a long line of hungry race fans waiting as music from a concert blared in the background.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Some Spectrum customers in the Fenton and High Ridge area are experiencing internet and phone issues Monday. Spectrum said the issues are happening because of “a fiber cut caused by vandalism.” Crews are working to restore service to the area.
SIKESTON – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a community briefing to discuss future plans to replace the Chester Bridge. The bridge over the Mississippi River will be replaced using the design-build method. During the meeting, MoDOT engineers will share information about how that process works and what the schedule for replacement looks like.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers with the Collinsville Police Department need the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police said James Mark Quinn was last seen on June 2 at Casey’s General Store at 217 N. Bluff. He’s 65 years old and was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, black shirt and gray shorts and riding a black bike with a saddle bag.
