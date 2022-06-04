Watch now: Replica of historic railbus unveiled at museum in Grafton, Ill.

GODFREY - Mia, a 2-3-year-old Shepherd mix, who is friendly and cute, sadly was brought to 5A's because her former owners "had no room for her." Mia is friendly and playful, but can also be rambunctious. She has been around adults and children up to the age of 10. Mia would love an active, happy family to live with forever. To adopt an animal from Alton's Five A's, which stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association, come out to the shelter and visit the animals. The no-kill shelter is open daily from 11a.m.-3 p.m. Come visit with the animals, fill out some needed paperwork and pay the adoption fee. 5A's is located at 5430 N. Alby St., in Godfrey.

23 HOURS AGO