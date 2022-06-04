ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Toriplimab Use Guided by TMB in Urothelial Carcinoma Emerges

By Jason M. Broderick
cancernetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manageable safety profile and good clinical activity were observed with toripalimab in Chinese patients with urothelial carcinoma. Results from the 2-year follow-up of the phase 2 POLARIS-03 trial showed improved clinical activity with toripalimab for Chinese patients with urothelial carcinoma, with tumor mutational burden (TMB) emerging as a potential treatment...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Everolimus after surgery can improve outcomes in those with high-risk kidney cancer

In a study of patients with high-risk renal cell carcinoma, those who took the drug everolimus daily for up to one year after surgery lived longer without their disease returning (recurrence-free survival, or RFS) than those who did not take everolimus, although the results narrowly missed the clinical trial's prespecified level for statistical significance. Improvement was seen primarily in patients with very high-risk disease, while patients with intermediate high-risk disease saw no improvement in RFS.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ASCO 2022 | Ascentage Pharma Releases Updated Results Demonstrating the Therapeutic Potential of Alrizomadlin (APG-115) plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with Solid Tumors who Progressed on Immunotherapies

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- scentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that it has released the updated results from a Phase II study of the MDM2-p53 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115) plus pembrolizumab in adults and children with various solid tumors in a Poster Discussion session at the 58th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EverydayHealth.com

New Drug Combination May Be Game-Changer for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

A new combination drug treatment lengthened the time in which older people newly diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma lived without their disease progressing by 50 percent, according to the results of a study presented June 3 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor Suppressor#Itt#Tmb#Chinese#Asco
MedicalXpress

Recommendations for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage

Recommendations have been issued by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage. Lynn Kohan, M.D., from ASRA, and colleagues developed recommendations for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage, resulting from the shutdown of a production facility in Shanghai.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the difference between acute and chronic lymphocytic leukemia?

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects immune cells. Acute lymphocytic leukemia grows rapidly and requires immediate treatment, while chronic cases progress more slowly. Leukemia causes immune cells in the bone marrow to become cancerous and spread to the bloodstream and organs. Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is a form...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Liquid Biopsy Could Predict Lung Cancer Immunotherapy Success Better Than a Tumor Biopsy

Mount Sinai researchers have validated for the first time that a simple blood test called a liquid biopsy could be a better predictor of whether cancer immunotherapy will be successful for a patient with lung cancer than an invasive tumor biopsy procedure. Their study was published in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research in June.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
biospace.com

Scientists Reset the Clock on Aging through Gene Manipulation

Binnur Ege Gurun Kocak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. The fountain of youth might be more than folklore, as scientists develop tools to reverse age-related cellular dysfunction. While these tools haven’t yet reached the masses, two research studies have emerged this week that hint at progress. Adenine Base Editing for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ATM germline variants in a young adult with chronic lymphocytic leukemia: 8"‰years of genomic evolution

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a disease commonly diagnosed in the elderly with a median age of ~70"‰years. However, CLL can also be detected in adolescent and young adults (AYA). According to different studies, 0.85"“3.7% of patients with CLL are diagnosed in AYA and 3% of these patients had a first-degree relative with CLL [1]. Families with multiple individuals affected with CLL and other related B-cell tumors have been described with contradictory findings regarding their potential early age at diagnosis [2]. Despite these observations, our knowledge about the molecular profile and predisposing factors in AYA CLL is scarce [3, 4].
CANCER
Nature.com

Identifying colorectal cancer caused by biallelic MUTYH pathogenic variants using tumor mutational signatures

Carriers of germline biallelic pathogenic variants in the MUTYH gene have a high risk of colorectal cancer. We test 5649 colorectal cancers to evaluate the discriminatory potential of a tumor mutational signature specific to MUTYH for identifying biallelic carriers and classifying variants of uncertain clinical significance (VUS). Using a tumor and matched germline targeted multi-gene panel approach, our classifier identifies all biallelic MUTYH carriers and all known non-carriers in an independent test set of 3019 colorectal cancers (accuracy"‰="‰100% (95% confidence interval 99.87"“100%)). All monoallelic MUTYH carriers are classified with the non-MUTYH carriers. The classifier provides evidence for a pathogenic classification for two VUS and a benign classification for five VUS. Somatic hotspot mutations KRAS p.G12C and PIK3CA p.Q546K are associated with colorectal cancers from biallelic MUTYH carriers compared with non-carriers (p"‰="‰2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23 and p"‰="‰6"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’11, respectively). Here, we demonstrate the potential application of mutational signatures to tumor sequencing workflows to improve the identification of biallelic MUTYH carriers.
CANCER
biospace.com

New NSCLC Data Supports Combination of BMS' Opdivo and Yervoy

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced positive three-year data from its CheckMate -9LA clinical trial which is testing immunotherapy drugs Opdivo plus Yervoy in addition to chemotherapy to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition to showing positive benefits overall, the treatment demonstrated additional benefits in patient populations who usually have poor prognoses.
MedicalXpress

Oral pill improves care of patients with bone marrow cancer: Study

Momelotinib, an oral pill taken once a day, significantly improved outcomes of patients treated for myelofibrosis (MF), a rare but fatal bone marrow cancer, researchers reported June 7. Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, presented results of the MOMENTUM phase 3 randomized study, which evaluated momelotinib against a second medication, danazol, in symptomatic and anemic MF patients previously treated with standard-of-care JAK inhibitor therapy.
CHICAGO, IL
technologynetworks.com

Personalizing Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer by Defining Subtypes

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a malignant disease associated with a particularly high mortality rate. According to a new multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna and conducted in collaboration with researchers from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Sweden and the United States, SCLC can be divided into several subgroups in terms of clinical behaviour. These subtypes respond differently to chemotherapeutics and targeted drugs. This opens up possibilities for personalized treatment for this type of cancer as well.
CANCER
Nature.com

Myxoid pleomorphic liposarcoma is distinguished from other liposarcomas by widespread loss of heterozygosity and significantly worse overall survival: a genomic and clinicopathologic study

Myxoid pleomorphic liposarcoma (MPLPS) is a recently described and extremely rare subtype of liposarcoma with a predilection for the mediastinum. However, the genomic features of MPLPS remain poorly understood. We performed comprehensive genomic profiling of MPLPS in comparison with pleomorphic liposarcoma (PLPS) and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRLPS). Of the 8 patients with MPLPS, 5 were female and 3 were male, with a median age of 32 years old (range 10"“68). All except one were located in the mediastinum, with invasion of surrounding anatomic structures, including chest wall, pleura, spine, and large vessels. All cases showed an admixture of morphologies reminiscent of PLPS and MRLPS, including myxoid areas with plexiform vasculature admixed with uni- and/or multivacuolated pleomorphic lipoblasts. Less common features included well-differentiated liposarcoma-like areas, and in one case fascicular spindle cell sarcoma reminiscent of dedifferentiated LPS. Clinically, 4 experienced local recurrence, 4 had distant metastases and 5 died of disease. Compared to PLPS and MRLPS, patients with MPLPS had worse overall and progression-free survival. Recurrent TP53 mutations were present in all 8 MPLPS cases. In contrast, in PLPS, which also showed recurrent TP53 mutations (83%), RB1 and ATRX losses were more common. MRLPS was highly enriched in TERT promoter mutations (88%) and PI3K/AKT pathway mutations. Copy number profiling in MPLPS revealed multiple chromosomal gains with recurrent amplifications of chromosomes 1, 19 and 21. Importantly, allele-specific copy number analysis revealed widespread loss of heterozygosity (80% of the genome on average) in MPLPS, but not in PLPS or MRLPS. Our findings revealed genome-wide loss of heterozygosity co-existing with TP53 mutations as a characteristic genomic signature distinct from other liposarcoma subtypes, which supports the current classification of MPLPS as a stand-alone pathologic entity. These results further expand the clinicopathologic features of MPLPS, including older age, extra-mediastinal sites, and a highly aggressive outcome.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Listening to asthma and COPD: An AI-powered wearable could monitor respiratory health

A neck patch that monitors respiratory sounds may help manage asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by detecting symptom flareups in real time, without compromising patient privacy. Asthma and COPD are two of the most common chronic respiratory diseases. In Europe, the combined prevalence is about 10 per cent of the general population. In Canada, an estimated 3.8 million people experience asthma and two million people experience COPD. The chronic nature of asthma and COPD requires continuous disease monitoring and management. Patients with these conditions share many similar clinical symptoms such as frequent coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. These...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Positive Data Bolster ImmunityBio’s BLA in Bladder Cancer

ImmunityBio Executive Chairman Patrick Soon Shiong/Courtesy of ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio posted positive data from two oncology studies in its QUILT program, one in bladder cancer and one in pancreatic cancer. Data from both studies underscore the company’s vision of using NK cells and T cells to target difficult-to-treat cancers. At...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy