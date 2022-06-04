Avelumab Maintenance Yields Survival Benefit in First-Line Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma, Regardless of Second-Line Therapy
An exploratory analysis of the JAVELIN Bladder 100 study indicated long-term overall survival benefit for patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma who received avelumab maintenace, without regard for treatment given in the second-line setting. Frontline avelumab (Bavencio) maintenance yielded long-term overall survival (OS) in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma regardless...www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0