ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Prisco predicts that Trevor Lawrence will throw for over 4,000 yards

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZVeg_0g0mbDak00

The Jacksonville Jaguars were finally able to draft an elite talent at quarterback last year, and many would agree that the sky is the limit for the former Clemson Tiger. That’s the thought process even after he struggled mightily last season as a rookie, though a good bit of that can be tied to the dysfunctional situation he was placed in.

While the coaching search took longer than expected, Jags owner Shad Khan started this season by fixing the problem from last year and naming a new coach in Doug Pederson. In Pederson, he will be getting a coach with significantly more NFL experience than Urban Meyer, a Super Bowl winner, and someone who has played in the NFL.

With Pederson’s addition, the Jags are also getting a coach who is good with quarterbacks. That’s huge for Lawrence, and many feel he could rebound and play at a high level in Year 2. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco especially believes the pairing of Pederson and Lawrence could be special out of the gate as it puts Lawrence in a situation where he’s with a significantly more skilled coach.

This week, Prisco boldly predicted that Lawrence will be able to throw for over 4,000 yards under Pederson and also accumulate 32 touchdown passes.

“It’s that Trevor Lawrence will throw for over 4,000 yards and 32 touchdown passes,” Prisco said when asked about one of his most interesting bold predictions of 2022. “I know that people will look at last year and say ‘Oh my God, how could you possibly say that?’. Well, last year was a disaster. The coaching staff was awful. Urban Meyer had no idea what he was doing in implementing an offense and what to do with Trevor Lawrence.

“They also added playmakers. They were slow. They added Christian Kirk, who I think is going to have a big year for them. They improved on the offensive line. Brandon Scherff will step in and really help them. They get Travis Etienne back, who will really help in the passing game. And we know the history of Doug Pederson with quarterbacks. He’s been outstanding with them.”

Prisco follows the Jags as closely as any national analyst, so he knows how bad things were under Meyer. He also made it known from the start of the 2021 regular season that the offense that Darrell Bevell was implementing for Lawrence was questionable and that the team lacked speed.

As for the moves made this offseason, adding Pederson into the organization is something that many are overlooking because it wasn’t a player acquisition. And while he can’t take the field, his ability as an offensive mind shouldn’t be underestimated as he’s learned from one of the best play-callers in the game in Andy Reid.

What Pederson learned from Reid was shown with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Carson Wentz grew under Pederson. In his second season, he was playing at an MVP level, and though he had to go on injured reserve late in the season, Pederson was able to still win with his QB2 in Nick Foles. As many can recall, Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2017, leaving the football community stunned.

Pederson’s work in Philly is why Prisco said he believes Lawrence can exceed expectations. Prisco also added that the relationship between Pederson and Lawrence is in a good place as both understand each other.

“When he had Carson Wentz as a rookie, he had a good year, but his second year he was phenomenal,” Prisco said of Pederson. ‘He was on his way to winning the MVP possibly when he tore up his knee and I think we will see that type of jump for Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

“Doug Pederson will spread the ball around. They really do understand each other right off the bat. I think it’s a good relationship, unlike last year. I look for Trevor Lawrence to really elevate his game and if you go back to last season when he played the Colts in the season finale, that’s the Trevor Lawrence you will see. He was outstanding in that game and he will put up big numbers. Doug Pederson knows how to make quarterbacks successful.”

There is no doubt that Lawrence flashed No. 1 overall pick potential at times last season, and Week 17’s game was one of them. Indianapolis was in a scenario where they needed a win to get in the playoffs, and Lawrence stuck it to them. That marked growth on his part, too, as he and the Jags had come up just short of beating them earlier in the season.

There is no reason to believe that Pederson won’t be able to get Lawrence to play at a high level when looking at his history. A key to remember is that Pederson is dealing with a more talented first-round pick than Wentz with Lawrence, so the Jags may get off to a better start than expected.

Hitting the 4,000-yard mark for Lawrence certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. However, for that to happen, we’ll have to see more in terms of the Jags’ usage of Christian Kirk. If he can be a big-time threat for the team while Zay Jones and Evan Engram prove to be solid secondary pass-catching threats, the feat is certainly achievable.

Right now, it feels like Lawrence has enough help within the run game for it to be a key factor in the offense, though, even with Travis Etienne and James Robinson coming off season-ending injuries. That said, Lawrence could fall short of Prisco’s prediction, but if the passing game has a strong showing in training camp, fans should start to open up to him hitting the 4,000-yard mark.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

As we wait to hear if the Las Vegas Raiders will take a chance on Colin Kaepernick, it's natural to wonder what the league's top quarterbacks think of the former San Francisco 49ers star. Back in 2017, Aaron Rodgers made his opinion on Kaepernick extremely clear. Speaking to ESPN's Mina...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make significant Jimmy Garoppolo decision

The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Garoppolo would not have been able to do much...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Reportedly Died At 83

A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Clemson Tiger#Cbs Sports
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson goes viral for insane arm strength video

Lamar Jackson is reminding everyone that he has a bazooka for a right arm. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend for an absurd video in which he showed off his arm strength. From one knee, Jackson casually launched a ball 50 yards. Take a look at the clip, which the NFL shared to their official Twitter page.
NFL
Popculture

Five-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Announces Retirement From NFL

A legendary NFL coach is calling it a career. On Monday, Romeo Crennel officially announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching football. The 74-year-old spent the last eight seasons on the Houston Texans staff as a defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, interim head coach and senior advisor for football performance.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Brutal Injury News

The Jacksonville Jaguars got some awful injury news on Monday afternoon. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard had to be carted off the field after being down on the field for several minutes. There's still no word on what the injury is. Beathard is expected to be Trevor Lawrence's backup heading into...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott 'something to prove', Tolbert update, trade for backup QB?

The Cowboys’ third set of OTA sessions is about to kick off, and injuries will likely start to creep into the picture as practices get more intense and recovery time starts to shrink. The injury bug has already affected a few players. In this edition of News and Notes, we hear how one of the team’s weapons is planning to come back from his 2021 injury, we get an update on when one rookie may return from a hamstring issue, we look at another rookie learning two positions just in case of an injury this season, we examine who needs to step up as a veteran pass-catcher continues his rehab, and we explore the team’s overall depth with an eye toward adding emergency depth (especially at quarterback and wide receiver, with a veteran trade target named for each spot).
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay made NFL history

Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay made NFL history. Justine Lindsay has made NFL history this week. According to BuzzFeed, Lindsay is the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. The 29-year-old made the cheerleading squad for the Carolina Panthers (the team is called the Topcats). “Cats Out the Bag you are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
On3.com

Myles Jack gives initial thoughts on Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh

Myles Jack is getting used to his new home in Pittsburgh, but he’s ready to bring his immense talent to the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, inked Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster their linebacking corps. In an interview with Steelers Live on Twitter, the former UCLA star gave his initial thoughts on signing with Pittsburgh after spending the beginning of his career with the Jaguars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Trade Predicted to Land Broncos in One-&-Done Playoff Purgatory

The Denver Broncos were one of several teams who made a bold move this offseason to acquire a player in the hopes that he would get them back to the playoffs. The acquisition of Russell Wilson came at a high cost, but it has many in Broncos Country envisioning a Super Bowl this season. After all, if teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can pull it off after being a weak Wild Card team and a bottom feeder, respectively, why can't the Broncos?
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Reveals the Defensive Player He Hated Facing

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. When the time comes for him to retire, he will go down as one of the most accurate passers in history, and certainly the best when it comes to taking care of the football. However, that does not mean that Rodgers had an easy time of it. Even the best athletes have rivals that they just hate to face. During the recent golf special “The Match,” Aaron Rodgers and the other three star quarterbacks were asked which defensive player they hated facing the most. Aaron Rodgers’ response: Charles Woodson.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy