Click here to read the full article. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, who cosplayed as the titular hero when she was younger, now finds herself living out her childhood dream. “I am constantly dreaming,” she tells TVLine. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted in life, and I have it now, and I don’t know what to do with myself.” The Disney+ series follows Kamala Khan, an imaginative teen obsessed with Captain Marvel who suddenly finds herself with superpowers. For Vellani, Kamala’s unexpected journey parallels her own. “Kamala and I went on a very similar journey,” the actress explains. “Her getting her powers...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO