This past weekend, chaos broke out after WBA world lightweight titleholder Gervonta Davis defended his belt against challenger Rolando Romero based on rumors of gunfire. While the fight didn’t go the distance, ‘Rolly’ showed his boxing prowess by outscoring Davis in the earlier rounds. Many people believed Romero to be ahead although only one judge had scored it in his favor up to that point. All hopes of Romero coming out on top were shattered when Davis knocked him out in the sixth round.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO