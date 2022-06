It finally happened. The pedestrian bridge right outside the gatehouse at Mohonk met its demise at the hands of an oversized truck on Thursday. Many Hudson Valley residents were not surprised that the bridge was destroyed. "Ya know, it was only a matter of time before that happened. Years and years I’ve seen countless trucks and trailers stuck there" commented one resident under the photo of the once-proud bridge that was now reduced to shambles. "It was bound to happen one of these days, they should have asked the gatehouse to open up the gate in the parking lot [to drive around the bridge]", said another.

