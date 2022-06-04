ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina football with classic remake of 'Full House' intro

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
They are having a lot of fun in Columbia, South Carolina, thanks to coach Shane Beamer and his staff.

Throw some credit to social media and the video team for this fantastic effort in recreating the opening to the show “Full House.”

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, who transferred to South Carolina, makes an appearance.

Brilliant.

Remember Beamer took the brunt of Duke’s Mayonnaise after a bowl win following last season.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

And if you want to compare it to the original, here goes:

