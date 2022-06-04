ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Santa Barbara

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor
Noozhawk
 5 days ago

A suspect in an attempted murder in Santa Maria was arrested at a Santa Barbara hotel early Saturday. According to Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel, the man was sought in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred June 1. On Friday, Santa Maria police contacted the Santa...

www.noozhawk.com

