ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ONA Nurses Reach Tentative Agreement At Providence St. Vincent; Bargaining Talks Continue At Three Other Hospitals

987thebull.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Portland, OR) – Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center reached a landmark tentative agreement on a new two-year contract with Providence administrators on Friday, June 3. The tentative agreement takes critical steps to improve patient care and safety, raise nurse practice standards, keep health care affordable and begin addressing Providence’s...

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
987thebull.com

Oregon DMV Closes Offices, Reduces Hours Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed six Oregon DMV offices for the summer. Ten others have reduced their hours and days open. The department has closed their offices in Sandy, Lebanon, Stayton, Redmond, Ashland and Cave Junction at least through the summer. Lake Oswego is open Monday-Wednesday and...
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

15th Pedestrian Death in Portland

Portland, Ore – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Portland last night near the intersection of 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. There are no details on the driver or the vehicle involved. Officers have not identified the victim. This is Portland’s 15th pedestrian death this year.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Man Dead From Apparent Drowning In Molalla River

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man’s body was found in the Molalla River near Wagon Wheel Park and authorities believes he drowned. The body of 50-year-old Kevin Whisman of Woodburn was recovered last Thursday by a boat crew from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. A friend he was...
MOLALLA, OR
987thebull.com

Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Providence, RI
Health
Local
Oregon Health
City
Hood River, OR
Portland, OR
Health
City
Providence, RI
987thebull.com

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Releases Council Election Results

RIDGEFIELD, WA – The Cowlitz Indian Tribe elected six Tribal members on Friday June 4 at the General meeting held at ilani’s Cowlitz Ballroom. The newly elected will serve three-year terms on the Tribal Council. The six chosen, include three incumbents, Cheryl Bell, Cassandra Sellards Reck, and Maverick Ryan. The three incumbents join Larry Kestner, Kristopher Kitz, and Vanessa Robertson to be a part of the 22-member Cowlitz Tribal Council.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
987thebull.com

Kevin Hart To Play Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fan favorite actor and comedian Kevin Hart will play Portland this fall. On top of being nominated for a Grammy and several Emmy’s, Time Magazine named him one of its 100 most influential people in the world in 2015. Tickets go on sale Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Climber Rescued After 600 Foot Fall On Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. – A climber was descending the peak in the Pearly Gates/Hogsback area on Tuesday, May 24th when he had an issue with his boot. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says as he tried to fix the issue, he lost his hold on his ice axe and fell nearly 600 feet into the Devil’s Kitchen area.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ona#Hospital#Ona Executive Committee#Rn
987thebull.com

Suspect Wanted In More Than 30 Armed Robberies

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say over 30 armed robberies at businesses throughout the metro area over the past two months were committed by the same person. A man in his 30’s is accused of robbing coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, restaurants, gas stations, a cosmetics store and adult store between April 7th and June 6th.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy