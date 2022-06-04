First-year Beetles coach has 11 returners but no Davis players

Daniel Howard Cline passed away on May 28, 2022, from a short but courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Naches, Washington, loved being outdoors camping and having bonfires. He loved rock music and was always sharing his passion of playing the guitar with his children and grandchildren. He worked at Eakin Fruit working various positions, finally becoming a line mechanic, which he loved doing until his retirement. Daniel is survived by his daughters Cassie Cline of Naches, Amy Cline-Berriman of Yakima, the mother of his daughters Lorrie Gatewood of Naches, his five grandchildren, Alexis, Kaylee, Kyla, Caleb and Bryce; his sister Tina Cline-Holmes of Moxee, and brother Donald Cline Jr. of Yakima. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Gloria Cline, his brothers Michael Cline and Steven Cline, and his beloved grandparents Howard and Ruby Cline. Daniel will be missed dearly each and every day until we all meet again. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

NACHES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO