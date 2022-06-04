ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

First-year Beetles coach has 11 returners but no Davis players

By SCOTT SPRUILL Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a first-year coach of a storied program that hasn’t had a winning season in six years, Roger Guzman faces challenges for the present and future but likes what he sees in the Yakima Pepsi Beetles so far. Especially at the plate. In six games, the Beetles have...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Daniel Howard Cline

Daniel Howard Cline passed away on May 28, 2022, from a short but courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Naches, Washington, loved being outdoors camping and having bonfires. He loved rock music and was always sharing his passion of playing the guitar with his children and grandchildren. He worked at Eakin Fruit working various positions, finally becoming a line mechanic, which he loved doing until his retirement. Daniel is survived by his daughters Cassie Cline of Naches, Amy Cline-Berriman of Yakima, the mother of his daughters Lorrie Gatewood of Naches, his five grandchildren, Alexis, Kaylee, Kyla, Caleb and Bryce; his sister Tina Cline-Holmes of Moxee, and brother Donald Cline Jr. of Yakima. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Gloria Cline, his brothers Michael Cline and Steven Cline, and his beloved grandparents Howard and Ruby Cline. Daniel will be missed dearly each and every day until we all meet again. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Marybell Louise Benoit

Marybell Louise Benoit entered into eternal life on May 21, 2022. She was born, with her identical twin sister, Marylynn, on June 15, 1932 in Yakima, Washington. Her parents were Edward Joseph Ditter and Mary Matilda Bell. She grew up in Yakima, attending Saint Paul grade school and Saint Joseph Academy High School, where she was Valedictorian of her 1950 class. Her sister Marylyn was Salutatorian. Following high school, she attended Seattle University.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

CWU graduation returns to campus Saturday

Central Washington University will host in-person commencement ceremonies over the next two weekends, honoring 3,338 graduates at the three events — two in Ellensburg on Saturday, June 11. A third ceremony was already held in Kent on Snday. Thousands of friends and family members are expected to join CWU...
ELLENSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Prosser, WA
Yakima, WA
Sports
City
Yakima, WA
City
Grandview, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato seniors to visit elementary and middle schoolers in graduates parade

Wapato and PACE High School seniors will visit students at Wapato Middle School and the district’s four elementary schools Wednesday to inspire them toward graduation, according to a news release from the school district. As a part of the annual tradition, seniors will don their caps and gowns for...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Selah-Moxee Canal dedicated

While French-Canadian farmers helped Moxee become a major agricultural producer, they couldn’t have done it without water. One of the canals that has brought that life-giving resource to the Moxee area marks its 121st year of formal operation on June 8. While the Selah-Moxee Canal looks quite modest compared to the nearby Roza Canal, its opening was a major event that attracted dignitaries from the west side of the state to witness it.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

D. Dale Miller, 93

D. Dale Miller, 93, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 17. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Adelia Sanchez, 67

Adelia Sanchez, 67, of Toppenish died Friday, June 3. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Baseball Advantage#Legion
Yakima Herald Republic

Kjell C. Peterson, 52

Kjell Christopher Peterson, 52, of Ellensburg died Wednesday, June 1, in Cle Elum. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Dennis B. Jones, 76

Dennis Brian Jones, 76, of Yakima died Monday, May 30. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Del Swanson, 84

Del Swanson, 84, of Yakima died Thursday, June 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Floyd E. Watkins, 84

Floyd Eldon Watkins, 84, a former Yakima resident, died Friday, May 27, in Kennewick. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Basilisa V. DeLeon, 84

Basilisa V. DeLeon, 84, of Wapato died Friday, June 3, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Albert Muzzuco, 85

Albert "AJ" Muzzuco, 85, of Cle Elum died Tuesday, May 31. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
CLE ELUM, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

May was wet and cool

PENDLETON – Preliminary date from the National Weather Service in Pendleton shows that the month of May was cooler and wetter than normal. Pendleton measured 3.06 inches, which was above average, but not a record. “It was the fourth wettest May in Pendleton,” Meteorologist Marc Austin said. “The wettest...
PENDLETON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Benno J. Steckler, 72

Benno James Steckler, 72, of Yakima died Wednesday, May 25. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jose Magana Jr., 41

Jose Magana Jr., 41, of Wapato died Thursday, June 2, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
WAPATO, WA
historylink.org

Williams, John (b. 1937) and Scott (b. 1958)

John Williams (b. 1937) and Scott Williams (b. 1958) are the father-son team behind Kiona Vineyards, the pioneer winery on Red Mountain, near Benton City. John was a Hanford engineer in 1972 when he and his business partner Jim Holmes bought the original 80-acre plot. It was nothing but sagebrush and snakes, but they dug a well and planted the first vines on Red Mountain in 1975, with help from Scott, his siblings, the Holmes kids, and any high school friends they could recruit. It turned out to be an ideal spot to grow first-quality red wine grapes, sought after by many prestigious wineries. By 1980 they were growing grapes for their own winery, Kiona Vineyards. Their whites and reds gained acclaim, and soon Red Mountain in general and Kiona in particular became known for outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon. The vineyards tripled in size, and in 2007, the Williamses opened a spectacular new tasting room and production facility. As of 2022, three generations of the Williams family continue to grow and make fine wines.
BENTON CITY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy