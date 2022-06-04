Defending state champion Pepsi Pak returns veteran infield

The beloved matriarch of our family, Anselma Vargas, went home to be with her Lord on May 31, 2022. She spent her last moments at home with her family by her side. She was born in Garza-Valdez, Tamaulipas, Mexico on April 21, 1924 to Natalia Bravo and Felipe Mireles. She married the love of her life, Jesus Vargas, Sr., on April 14, 1944. Together they raised their family in Granger, WA, where they lived the rest of their days. She enjoyed her flower garden, making puzzles, and going to yard sales, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her two siblings Gustavo Mireles and Maria Mireles, two children Jose Vargas and Hector Vargas, and two grandchildren Michele Vargas and Jesus Vargas III. She is survived by her 8 children Irma (Sergio) Martinez, Jesus Vargas Jr., Oralia (Macario) Solis, Emma (Manuel) León, Israel (Isabel) Vargas, Elva (Domingo) Alegria, Elvia (Hipolito) Serna, Michael Vargas, and numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is deeply loved and is already greatly missed. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, WA on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 4 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, WA. Internment will follow at the Zillah City Cemetery.

GRANGER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO