Yakima, WA

Defending state champion Pepsi Pak returns veteran infield

By SCOTT SPRUILL Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’ve got a new outfield fence at Archer Stadium, freshly in place for the summer. And the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak has a veteran defense to put in front of it. Returning the core of an infield that also accounted for the top three spots in the lineup in 2021, Mike...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Marybell Louise Benoit

Marybell Louise Benoit entered into eternal life on May 21, 2022. She was born, with her identical twin sister, Marylynn, on June 15, 1932 in Yakima, Washington. Her parents were Edward Joseph Ditter and Mary Matilda Bell. She grew up in Yakima, attending Saint Paul grade school and Saint Joseph Academy High School, where she was Valedictorian of her 1950 class. Her sister Marylyn was Salutatorian. Following high school, she attended Seattle University.
YAKIMA, WA
historylink.org

Williams, John (b. 1937) and Scott (b. 1958)

John Williams (b. 1937) and Scott Williams (b. 1958) are the father-son team behind Kiona Vineyards, the pioneer winery on Red Mountain, near Benton City. John was a Hanford engineer in 1972 when he and his business partner Jim Holmes bought the original 80-acre plot. It was nothing but sagebrush and snakes, but they dug a well and planted the first vines on Red Mountain in 1975, with help from Scott, his siblings, the Holmes kids, and any high school friends they could recruit. It turned out to be an ideal spot to grow first-quality red wine grapes, sought after by many prestigious wineries. By 1980 they were growing grapes for their own winery, Kiona Vineyards. Their whites and reds gained acclaim, and soon Red Mountain in general and Kiona in particular became known for outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon. The vineyards tripled in size, and in 2007, the Williamses opened a spectacular new tasting room and production facility. As of 2022, three generations of the Williams family continue to grow and make fine wines.
BENTON CITY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Felix Alfaro

Felix Soto Alfaro passed away on April 9, 2022. Jose Felix Soto Alfaro was born on November 19, 1947 to Anna Maria Soto de Alfaro and Salvador Rubio Alfaro in Araro, Michoacan, Mexico. In his youth, he served as an alter boy at El Senor de Araro. In his teenage years he attended Seminary to study for the priesthood. But God had other plans for him, and Felix chose not to pursue the priesthood. In 1967 he came to the United States for work which led him to pick oranges in California and apples in Washington. In 1969 he met Katherine Mary Voelker while she was working in her parents' apple orchard in Wapato. They married on November 27, 1971 and had four children they raised in Yakima. He was an apple farmer for over 40 years until he retired in 2015. In his spare time he enjoyed reading up on history, archeology, folk tales, biographies, and literature. His love of classical music inspired him to learn the accordion. And he enjoyed working on machines and cars as a hobby. Felix is survived by his wife: Katherine Alfaro; children: Mark Alfaro, Joshua Alfaro, Joel Alfaro, and Kate Alfaro; his grandchildren: Arianna Alfaro, Marian Alfaro, and Grace Alfaro, and his siblings: Carlos Alfaro, Celina Alfaro, Irma Estrada, Elvia Alfaro, Anna Arroyo, Maria Auxillo Alfaro, and Maria Elena Alfaro. A Rosary and Funeral Mass are planned for 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 7th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Selah-Moxee Canal dedicated

While French-Canadian farmers helped Moxee become a major agricultural producer, they couldn’t have done it without water. One of the canals that has brought that life-giving resource to the Moxee area marks its 121st year of formal operation on June 8. While the Selah-Moxee Canal looks quite modest compared to the nearby Roza Canal, its opening was a major event that attracted dignitaries from the west side of the state to witness it.
MOXEE, WA
kpq.com

Area Near Rocky Reach Dam Gets Official Wine Designation

An area between Chelan and Wenatchee now has federal designation as a wine grape-growing region. It’s called Rocky Reach because of its proximity to Rocky Reach Dam, and is Washington’s 20th American Viticultural Area (AVA) as of last Friday. A release from the Washington State Wine Commission acknowledges...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

CWU graduation returns to campus Saturday

Central Washington University will host in-person commencement ceremonies over the next two weekends, honoring 3,338 graduates at the three events — two in Ellensburg on Saturday, June 11. A third ceremony was already held in Kent on Snday. Thousands of friends and family members are expected to join CWU...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato seniors to visit elementary and middle schoolers in graduates parade

Wapato and PACE High School seniors will visit students at Wapato Middle School and the district’s four elementary schools Wednesday to inspire them toward graduation, according to a news release from the school district. As a part of the annual tradition, seniors will don their caps and gowns for...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Anselma Vargas

The beloved matriarch of our family, Anselma Vargas, went home to be with her Lord on May 31, 2022. She spent her last moments at home with her family by her side. She was born in Garza-Valdez, Tamaulipas, Mexico on April 21, 1924 to Natalia Bravo and Felipe Mireles. She married the love of her life, Jesus Vargas, Sr., on April 14, 1944. Together they raised their family in Granger, WA, where they lived the rest of their days. She enjoyed her flower garden, making puzzles, and going to yard sales, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her two siblings Gustavo Mireles and Maria Mireles, two children Jose Vargas and Hector Vargas, and two grandchildren Michele Vargas and Jesus Vargas III. She is survived by her 8 children Irma (Sergio) Martinez, Jesus Vargas Jr., Oralia (Macario) Solis, Emma (Manuel) León, Israel (Isabel) Vargas, Elva (Domingo) Alegria, Elvia (Hipolito) Serna, Michael Vargas, and numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is deeply loved and is already greatly missed. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, WA on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 4 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, WA. Internment will follow at the Zillah City Cemetery.
GRANGER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia Louise Webley

Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to Heaven to be with her Lord. She deeply loved all that knew her and was her children's and grandchildren's biggest cheerleader. She helped all of us learn to be strong, stubborn, curious and kind. To all the students she taught, there was a special place in her heart for all of you. To her dear friends, what special memories we have with you in her life. You will be missed more than you know. Rest easy in the light and love of the Lord. Celebration of Life will be held on June 17, 2022 at 1 pm. Location: Yakima Arboretum Memorial Rose Garden, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima, Washington 98901. We will be dedicating a rose bush to Patricia with all of you.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kristyn F. Brammer, 28

Kristyn Faith Brammer, 28, of Ellensburg died Saturday, May 28, in Cle Elum. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

D. Dale Miller, 93

D. Dale Miller, 93, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 17. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Adelia Sanchez, 67

Adelia Sanchez, 67, of Toppenish died Friday, June 3. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Proud Boys leader from WA faces sedition charge in U.S. Capitol insurrection

An Auburn-area man and prominent member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, already indicted as a leader of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, faces a new charge of seditious conspiracy among other allegations in the deadly insurrection. Ethan Nordean, 31, was among five Proud Boys leaders named...
AUBURN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jose Mendoza Virrueta, 65

Jose Mendoza Virrueta, 65, of Sunnyside died Friday, June 3, in Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

