Video Games

Tetracast - Episode 254: LeChungus

By RPG Site Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. This week's episode is more focused on the news of the week instead of discussing the games we've been playing, but we open up Josh's experiences with newly-released visual novel Loopers, Jame's experience with buying a house...

Sega Potentially Teasing New Mini Console Reveal

On Friday June 3rd, Sega is set to announce a new project, which has led to speculation that it could be a new mini console. The company's official Japanese Twitter account announced the livestream, alongside a chocolate-dipped croissant designed to look like a Sega Genesis controller. The Tweet also mentions that Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari will both be present. As Video Games Chronicle notes, both worked on the Sega Genesis Mini, which released in 2019. Before going third party, Sega produced a number of consoles, but if they were to announce a new mini console, the most likely candidate would probably be the Dreamcast.
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 for Simulcast on Crunchyroll

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is coming this year and it's officially getting an international release. Crunchyroll has just confirmed that the third season of the anime will be simulcast on the streaming service this October. Crunchyroll announced that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will be simulcast in most of...
‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
Pokemon Journeys Promo Hypes Ash and Paul's Major Reunion Battle

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for Ash Ketchum's big reunion with one of his most intense rivals yet, and is teasing a new battle between the two of them with the promo for the anime's next episode! The climax of the newest iteration of the anime series is fast approaching with the anime's run in Japan as Ash Ketchum has been spending the last few episodes getting ready for the final battles of the World Coronation Series through the Masters Tournament featuring champions from all over the world. But it seems like he is going to get some help from quite the surprising source.
New games of 2022: all the upcoming PC games we're looking forward to

All the new games coming to PC in 2022, broken down month-by-month. We're halfway through the year, and looking forward to the rest of the new games 2022 has to offer. The beginning of the year has been stacked with huge new PC games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and the long-awaited, long-memed Elden Ring (opens in new tab). But big games aren't the only reason to be thrilled as a PC gamer in 2022. We're also welcoming the launch of Valve's handheld Steam Deck (opens in new tab), our very own gaming console!
GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood. The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying. "They said the world would end in 2036," a...
Vinland Saga Teases Huge Season 2 Update

It has almost been a year since Vinland Saga Season 2 was announced but it looks like we don't need to wait very long for an update. The franchise has just promised that a huge announcement about the anime's second season will be dropped later this week!. The official Vinland...
Spider-Man Remastered Hits PC This August

Have you been wanting to web-sling as Spidey on your PC? We all do. Spidey is the best after all. At Sony’s State of Play, it was announced that Insomniac’s Spider-Man is coming to PC in its remastered form on August 12. Previously, you could only play the game on PS4 and PS5. Well, not anymore. If you wanted to play this game on PC, you will finally get your chance very soon.
Sega Mega Drive 2 mini with two Sega CD games lands this fall in Japan

Something to look forward to: If you have been collecting miniaturized retro gaming systems (I'm pointing to you, Shawn Knight), you might be excited to know Sega is releasing a follow-up to the Mega Drive Mini this fall. The current word is that it's only hitting Japan, but more likely than not, the US will see a Sega Genesis Mini 2 sometime later.
'Resident Evil Village,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'No Man's Sky,' 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' Show Off Teasers for PSVR2

During Thursday's State of Play event, PlayStation gave fans a sneak peek at four games in development for the PS VR2 including one VR exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Three heavy hitters were confirmed to get the VR treatment with new gameplay footage, including Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, and No Man's Sky. These confirmations come about a week after confirmation that the new VR hardware would launch with 20 major titles.
‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.15 adds an assortment of new quests

Square Enix has released patch 6.15 for Final Fantasy 14 which adds a collection of new quests for several characters and new custom deliveries. The developer shared the new patch notes on the Lodestone today (June 7) which breakdown everything players of the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game can expect with the update.
Looking forward to Summer Game Fest? Geoff Keighley says 'manage your expectations'

With just a few days until Summer Game Fest, presenter Geoff Keighley has urged viewers to “manage your expectations.”. Taking over E3's spot, Summer Game Fest 2022 marks the next big gaming showcase on June 9. Speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio session last weekend (transcribed by VGC (opens in new tab)), Keighley advised this showcase is “primarily focused” on announced games. As such, he downplayed any “megaton shocks” at this year's event.
Sega has partnered with GOG, releases ‘Alien: Isolation’

Longstanding iconic Japanese publisher Sega has finally partnered with popular digital distribution platform GOG. A post on the news portion of the GOG website reads: “Sega, one of the leading interactive entertainment companies in the world, is the latest big addition to our lineup of partners offering their games in the DRM-free format. Today’s announcement comes with the release of Alien: Isolation, the 2014 survival horror that follows the events of Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, who is on a survival mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance.”
Escape from Tarkov Spinoff Announced

Battlestate Games announced a new Escape from Tarkov spin-off this week called Escape from Tarkov Arena, a first-person shooter featuring "gladiatorial battles in various arenas of the city of Tarkov." Offering a first look at this game through a trailer and some screenshots shared afterwards, Battlestate did not yet give a specific release date for Arena but said that the game would begin its closed testing phase starting in Autumn 2020.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Huge Free Update Adds Highly Requested Features

Nickelodeon-branded brawler video game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has released a huge free update for the title that adds two highly requested features to the video game for the first time: voice acting and items. While it launched without either, the developers had previously teased that voice acting could be added in a future update, and it looks as if the future is now. The free update adding voice acting, items, and more is now available for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. It will also release soon for the Nintendo Switch version.
