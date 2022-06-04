ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spend Your Saturday Night At The Outdoor Cinema Series In Cornelius

By Vonyetta // Middays
power98fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially summer and it’s time to find things for the family to do. Cornelius has an outdoor cinema series to spend your Saturday night. There will be many things going on, but this might be a...

power98fm.com

power98fm.com

It’s “Eat Black Charlotte” Week (List of Participating Restaurants)

It is “Eat Black Charlotte” week! This week-long celebration of Charlotte Metro area black-owned restaurants going down from Friday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 12th. Participating restaurants will have pre-fixed lunch and dinner menus for you to enjoy. Check out a list of participating “Eat Black Charlotte” restaurants and their instagram pages below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Couple Calls Out Uptown Business For Playing Movie With Blackface

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We got answers for a local couple who says they were embarrassed and uncomfortable at a local business in Charlotte. It happened Friday night at Sophia’s Lounge in uptown Charlotte. Alexandra and Kevin Keith, a Black couple, say they went into the business for date night. When they sat down, they noticed a black and white movie being played, and then they saw the actors in blackface.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

BFFs Get Burn Boot Camps Free in Charlotte for National Best Friends Day

Have you got a best friend? Tell them it is time for a workout! On June 8th, you can get a workout you’ll never forget in Charlotte in honor of National Best Friend Day. Burn Boot Camp is a free event for best friends to celebrate and bond. As you get back into the gym, the most important three words to remember are: Find a partner. Our fitness franchise brings revolution to the fitness industry through community support.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Black Music Month Activities: Sofar Sounds’ Event Series

I love Sofar Sounds. I have been to a couple of their Charlotte events and they are an amazing experience. Sofar Sounds if you are unfamiliar is a global concert network that curates secret events in unique locations. This month, it is celebrating the community this year with various lineups of Black artists across the country. The events will occur throughout the US through the month of June.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

City-Wide Ice Cream Social is Coming to Charlotte

You scream I scream…we are all screaming for some tasty ice cream! The biggest ice cream social Charlotte has ever seen is coming soon. Moose Tracks Ice Cream is bringing 10,000 scoops of free Mayfield Moose Tracks Ice Cream to downtown Charlotte. This will be held at the corner of Trade and Tryon on Thursday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For each scoop served, Moose Tracks will donate $1 to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. This event is hoping to raise $10,000 in just four hours to help fund ongoing community projects.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Birkdale Village concerts, events return this week

June 6. Concerts and other signature events are returning to Birkdale Village. Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready for Live Under the Oaks concerts 6-8 pm Fridays. StellaRising will kick off the season this Friday. A bar will be onsite in the designated area provided by Red Rocks Cafe.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

List: 10 Affordable Family Friendly Activities A Short Drive From Charlotte

School is almost out for the summer and you may be thinking how am I going to entertain my kids. Especially with prices on the rise for everything. Well, good news. Summer fun doesn’t have to be expensive. We’ve told you about a lot of free and cheap things to do in Charlotte, but now it’s time to venture (not far) outside the city limits. Today we’ve got some affordable family activities to check out near Charlotte this summer. All 10 places on this list are within an hour and a half drive so easy to do for a day trip. Plus nothing on this list costs for than $20 per person and some are just a couple of dollars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Mexican restaurant, pizza joint and 2 bars join booming Thrift Road area

Thrift Road is the place to be right now. What’s happening: Six new businesses are coming to Wesley Heights in 2022 and early 2023: Azul Tacos and Beer serving authentic Mexican street food, an events space called The Ruth, Boxcar Bar + Bites, Runaway Whiskey and Wine Bar, a yoga studio called The Coterie Wellness Studio […] The post Mexican restaurant, pizza joint and 2 bars join booming Thrift Road area appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

QC Checklist: Food, music and rides galore!

(QUEEN CITY NEWS)- The warm weather isn’t the only thing you can enjoy this weekend. Festival season has arrived and you know what that means, it’s food, music and rides galore!. Starting Friday, you can experience a variety of dishes from black-owned restaurants as Eat Black Charlotte kicks...
WAXHAW, NC
power98fm.com

Movies in the Park Kicks Off This Weekend in Rock Hill

Looking for some weekend fun? Whether you are with the family, friends, or significant other Rock Hill has got you covered! Movies in the Park is returning this weekend to Rock Hill, South Carolina. York County says Movies in the Park will happen every second Friday of each month until...
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Realtor Goes Viral For Her Video About The Housing Market

We all know the housing market right now is wild. We’re hearing of insane stories of people offering way over asking price, and doing just about anything they can to get into a home. One Charlotte realtor, @maceon.mccracken on Tik Tok, shared her frustrating experience with one of her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteparent.com

Consignment Shopping Charlotte in Summer 2022

While most consignment sales take place in spring and fall, there are still a few you should know about this season. Tar Heel Kids Consignment returns to the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center July 27-31, and for bargain shoppers, this 30,000-square-foot paradise is the perfect place to find any gently-used kids item—the 80,000-piece selection is far greater than you’ll find at any department or big-box store. Choose from toys, books, clothes, shoes, strollers, cribs, car seats and much, much more—500 families take part in this sale. There are also special sections for teen girls and junior boys, plus a Mommy Mart with kitchen items, luggage, handbags, décor, and furniture for the rest of the home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Cruise Ship Warnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of travelers are returning to cruising this year for the first time since the pandemic began. Most cruises have strict requirements about what you need to show before boarding. John Matarese has that in today’s Don’t Waste Your Money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

City of Belmont hires goats to help eat invasive species of plant

BELMONT, N.C. — The City of Belmont hired some new workers earlier this spring, and they have a big job to do. The City of Belmont hired goats to help eat away an invasive plant species. Green Goat Land Management, owned by Jacon Porter, provides the goats. Porter says...
BELMONT, NC
countynews4you.com

Corine Cannon celebrated her 102nd birthday with family and friends

KANNAPOLIS, NC – Sunday, May 29, 2022, as Mrs. Corine Cannon celebrated her 102nd birthday with family and friends, Barber-Scotia College Interim President, Dr. Tracy Flemings (class of 1986), and Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustee President, Mrs. Roberta Pickney (class of 1969) presented Mrs. Cannon with an award for her community service.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Million Dollar View

I have been fortunate to travel all over the southern Appalachian mountains. While I have never traveled more than a few states, or even hours, away from Georgia there is still plenty of beauty to be found. My favorite place in all of these areas lies up in North Carolina....
GEORGIA STATE

