Spend Your Saturday Night At The Outdoor Cinema Series In Cornelius

While most consignment sales take place in spring and fall, there are still a few you should know about this season. Tar Heel Kids Consignment returns to the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center July 27-31, and for bargain shoppers, this 30,000-square-foot paradise is the perfect place to find any gently-used kids item—the 80,000-piece selection is far greater than you’ll find at any department or big-box store. Choose from toys, books, clothes, shoes, strollers, cribs, car seats and much, much more—500 families take part in this sale. There are also special sections for teen girls and junior boys, plus a Mommy Mart with kitchen items, luggage, handbags, décor, and furniture for the rest of the home.
Comments / 0