Spend Your Saturday Night At The Outdoor Cinema Series In Cornelius

School is almost out for the summer and you may be thinking how am I going to entertain my kids. Especially with prices on the rise for everything. Well, good news. Summer fun doesn’t have to be expensive. We’ve told you about a lot of free and cheap things to do in Charlotte, but now it’s time to venture (not far) outside the city limits. Today we’ve got some affordable family activities to check out near Charlotte this summer. All 10 places on this list are within an hour and a half drive so easy to do for a day trip. Plus nothing on this list costs for than $20 per person and some are just a couple of dollars.

